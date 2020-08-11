SSB Recruitment 2020: Applications For Over 1500 Posts Begin At Ssbrectt.gov.in

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has invited online applications for SSB recruitment 2020. This SSB recruitment 2020 is for the posts of SSB constable 2020. The official notification regarding the SSB constable recruitment 2020 was released by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs on the official website ssbrectt.gov.in. the SSB recruitment 2020 will be done for over 1500 posts. The interested and eligible candidates from India, Nepal and Bhutan can apply in SSB recruitment 2020. The SSB recruitment 2020 is for various constable posts like a driver, laboratory assistant, veterinary, carpenter, plumber, barber, etc.

Also Read | JKSSB Recruitment 2020: Over 3 Lakh Aspirants Registered For 8,575 Class-4 Posts

SSB constable recruitment 2020 details

The candidates need to apply online on the official website of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at ssbrectt.gov.in. The official SSB constable recruitment 2020 notification was released on July 28, 2020. The online application window of SSB recruitment 2020 will be 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement. Candidates belonging to remote areas like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, etc. have been given 7 extra days to submit their online application. Candidates will have to pay the online application fee of ₹100 while applying in SSB recruitment 2020.

The fee should be paid online through net banking/credit card/debit card/challan. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-servicemen and female candidates are exempted from paying the fees. The salary in SSB constable recruitment 2020 of level 3 will be ₹21,700 - ₹69100. The selected candidates are liable to serve anywhere in India or outside the territory of India. Here is a list of vacancy for the posts of SSB recruitment 2020.

Also Read | JKSSB Recruitment 2020: 1.84 Lakh Aspirants Registered For JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2020

Also Read | APSET 2020 Notification: Online Applications To Start From August 14, Exam On December 6

SSB recruitment 2020 details of posts

Constable (Driver) for male Only - 574 posts

Constable (Laboratory Asst) - 24 posts

Constable (Veterinary) - 161 posts

Constable (Ayah) Female Only - 05 posts

Constable (Carpenter) - 03 posts

Constable (Plumber) - 01 posts

Constable (Painter) - 12 posts

Constable (Tailor) - 20 posts

Constable (Cobbler) - 20 posts

Constable (Gardener) - 09 posts

Constable (Cook) Male - 232 posts

Constable (Cook) Female - 26 posts

Constable (Washerman) Male - 92 posts

Constable (Washerman) Female - 28 posts

Constable (Barber) Male - 75 posts

Constable (Barber) Female - 12 posts

Constable (Safaiwala) Male - 89 posts

Constable (Safaiwala) Female - 28 posts

Constable (Water Carrier) Male - 101 posts

Constable (Water Carrier) Female - 12 posts

Constable (Waiter) Male - 01 posts

Also Read | JEE 2020: Jee Advanced Not To Be Held In Foreign Countries This Year

To check all the details and eligibility criteria, a candidate should visit the official website of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at ssbrectt.gov.in. Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and news related to SSB constable 2020 and free job alert.