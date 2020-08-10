JEE 2020: Jee Advanced Not To Be Held In Foreign Countries This Year

The foreign candidates who are willing to appear in JEE advanced 2020, have found themselves in a tough spot. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has recently made an important announcement regarding JEE advanced 2020. The IIT declared that JEE advanced 2020 will not be conducted in any foreign countries this year. This announcement regarding JEE advanced 2020 was made on the official website. To all the candidates and people who are wondering about JEE in foreign countries, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | JEE, NEET 2020: Gujarat Parents Association Writes To SC To Conduct Exams As Per Schedule

Also Read | NEET 2020: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Seek Exam Centres In Gulf Countries

JEE advanced 2020 not to be conducted in foreign countries this year

The official statement regarding JEE in foreign countries read as, “Due to the current restrictions imposed on foreign travel and visa issuance, it is decided not to conduct JEE (Advanced) 2020 in foreign centres. All eligible candidates staying abroad may select their preferred choices from the list of exam cities in India for taking JEE (Advanced) 2020.” The website also posted the official modified information for foreign candidates who are willing to apply in JEE advanced 2020. The information released on August 7, 2020, reiterated the previous announcement and mentioned,” JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be held ONLY in cities in India.”

Also Read | JEE, NEET 2020 Exams: Students Move SC To Demand For Exams After Normalcy Returns

Also Read | JEE, NEET 2020 Preparatory Course By VMC Aims At Rapid Success Of Students

JEE Advanced news

Organising chairman of JEE advanced 2020 Siddharth Pandey recently talked about the exams to Education Times. During the interaction, Siddharth Pandey said that this decision is not going to have a major impact on the overall JEE advanced 2020. He further added that on an average only 150 foreign students appear for the exam every year and out of these students only a few make the cut. He also mentioned that only one foreign student has been admitted to an IIT in the last three years.

The foreign candidates are not required to appear in the JEE main 2020. They can register for JEE advanced 2020 directly subject to fulfilment of other eligibility criteria. Seats allotted to foreign nationals are supernumerary with a cap of 10% of the total number of seats in every course. The aspiring candidates can visit the official website and see the related information about eligibility and other details of JEE advanced 2020. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest JEE advanced news and updates.