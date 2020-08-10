APSET 2020 Notification: Online Applications To Start From August 14, Exam On December 6

Andhra Pradesh government recently released its official APSET 2020 notification regarding the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, APSET 2020. The official APSET notification was released on the official website of APSET 2020, apset.net.in. The APSET 2020 will be conducted on December 6, 2020, this year. This eligibility test is done for the recruitment and promotions of lecturers or assistant professors in universities and degree colleges as per the UGC regulations 2020. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply in APSET 2020 through the official website apset.net.in. For all the people who are wondering about APSET 2020 notification and the details about APSET 2020, here is everything you need to know.

Also Read | TN 10th Result 2020: TN SSLC Result Expected To Be Declared Soon; Read

Important dates of APSET 2020

APSET Notification – August 9, 2020

Commencement of Submission of Online Applications – August 14, 2020

Last date for Submission of Online Applications Without Late Fee (Only Registration Fee) – September 19, 2020

With a Late fee of â‚¹1,000 + Registration Fee – September 29, 2020

With a Late fee of â‚¹2,000+Registration Fee – October 9, 2020

With a Late fee of â‚¹5,000+Registration Fee (Examination centre at Visakhapatnam only) – October 30, 2020

Downloading of Hall Ticket – November 26, 2020

Date of APSET 2020 examination – December 6, 2020

Also Read | University Of Hyderabad's Online Classes To Resume From August 20; Read Here

See the official APSET 2020 notification here

Image Credits: apset.net.in

Also Read | WBSCVET Results 2020: WB HS Vocational Result 2020 Declared Today

APSET 2020 registration fee

The candidates belonging to the general and EWS category will have to pay the registration fee of â‚¹1200. For BC category the fee is â‚¹1000 and for SC, ST PWD and transgender category, the fee is â‚¹700. The APSET 2020 registration fee should be paid online through credit card/debit card/net banking.

Also Read | UPCATET Admit Card 2020 Download Made Available On Upcatet.org. Direct Link Here

Eligibility criteria of APSET 2020

The candidates who want to apply in the APSET 2020 should have secured at least 55% of marks in their Master’s degree or any equivalent degree from the universities/institutions recognised by UGC regulations 2020. Those candidates who are appearing in their Master’s exams this year should get their degrees within two years from the date of APSET 2020 result with required percentage of marks. If any candidate fails to do so, they will be treated as disqualified. There is no upper age limit for applying in APSET 2020 exam. The interested candidates can check all the details of APSET 2020 on the official website apset.net.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and news related to APSET syllabus and APSET notification.