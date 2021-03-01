SSC CGL Tier-2 Final Answer Key 2019 Released; Here's How To Access It

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on February 28 released the final answer key along with the question papers for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2019 on its official website. The answers sheet would be available till March 20 and all interested candidates could see it on the commission’s official website- ssc.nic.in. "Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) has been uploaded on the website of the Commission w.e.f. 28.02.2021 (04:00PM)," reads the notice on the website.

Read: SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Expected To Be Released On Saturday, February 20

Steps to see the SSC CGL answer key

All the interested candidates would have to first open ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates would be able to see a notification that reads 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2019:Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)'.

By clicking on this link, candidates would be directed to the answer key.

SSC CGL answer declared

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier- 2 exam results 2019 on its official wesbite- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam that was held in November 2020 can check their SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2019 online.

Read: SSC CGL Result 2020 For Tier-2 Exams Declared, Check Merit List & Full Details Here

A total of 2418 candidates have qualified in Tier-II exam for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO). 1887 candidates have qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II. The total number of candidates qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of Tier-III for the posts other than Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator (Gr. II) is 43531.

SSC had conducted the CGL Tier- 2 exams from November 15 to 18 in the computer-based test mode and tier-3 exam on November 22. "Based on aggregate performance in Tier-I & Tier-II Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper). The candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of TierIII (Descriptive Paper) and they will not be considered for further selection process. After excluding common candidates in all the three lists, 43,896 candidates have been shortlisted for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive paper)," the official notice reads.

Read: SSC CGL Result 2020 For Tier-2 Exams Declared, Check Merit List & Full Details Here

Read: UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 89 Vacancies For Engineer, Public Prosecutor & Others

Image: unsplash.com/nguyendhn