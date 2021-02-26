UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 89 Vacancies For Engineer, Public Prosecutor & Others

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified 89 vacancies for various posts under recruitment notification number 04/2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts before March 18, 2021. The posts include economic officer, public prosecutor in CBI, assistant executive engineer, senior scientific officer for various departments and programmer. Aspirants can apply online at upsc.nic.in or upsconline.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancy and Eligibility criteria

Economic Officer – 01 -- Post Graduate degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics from a recognized University/Institute.

-- Post Graduate degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics from a recognized University/Institute. Assistant Executive Engineer – 10 -- B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent with three years of experience.

-- B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent with three years of experience. Programmer Gr. A – 01 -- Master’s Degree in Statistics/Mathematics/Operations Research/Physics or Economics/Commerce (with Statistics) or degree in Engineering/Computer Science of a recognized University or equivalent with three years of experience.

-- Master’s Degree in Statistics/Mathematics/Operations Research/Physics or Economics/Commerce (with Statistics) or degree in Engineering/Computer Science of a recognized University or equivalent with three years of experience. Public Prosecutor – 43 -- Degree in Law of a recognized University with seven years practice at the Bar in conducting criminal cases.

Also Read| UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Joint Secretary, Director And Other Posts

Also Read| UPPRB recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 9,534 posts notified, application to start on April 1

Assistant Public Prosecutor – 26 -- Degree in Law of a recognized University.

-- Degree in Law of a recognized University. Senior Scientific Officer(Ballistics) – 01 --Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science as one of the subjects at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent with three years of experience.

– 01 --Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science as one of the subjects at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent with three years of experience. Senior Scientific Officer(Biology) – 02 -- Master’s Degree in Zoology or Botany or Anthropology or Human Biology or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Genetics or Biotechnology or Molecular Biology or Forensic Science with Zoology or Botany or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B. Sc. Level from a recognized University with three years of experience.

Also Read| NTA DU Recruitment 2021 for 1145 non-teaching posts begins, full details here

Also Read| MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021: MAHADISCOM opens vacancy for 7000 posts of Vidyut Sahayak