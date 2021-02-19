SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Expected To Be Released On Saturday, February 20

Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC CGL Tier 2 result on Saturday, February 20 for all the candidates. The result for the online Tier 2 exam for the Combined Graduate Level posts are expected to release on February 20 on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Those candidates who had appeared in the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam can download their result from tomorrow on the above-mentioned website. For all the people who are still confused about the SSC CGL result date for the Tier 2 exam, here is everything you need to know about it.

SSC CGL Tier 2 result date

The SSC CGL Tier 2 result date is most likely to be out on February 20 which will end the long wait of students who had given the exam. The Tier 2 exam was conducted last year from November 15 to November 18, 2020. Those candidates who qualify in the Tier 2 exam will be qualified to appear in the Tier 3 examination. It will be a descriptive type of test. The examination date for SSC CGL Tier 3 is expected to be released after the SSC CGL Tier 2 result.

The commission had released an official notification about the status report of results to be declared by the Commission on its official website. In that notification, the official SSC CGL result date is mentioned as February 20, 2021. Several other result dates of the examinations were also declared in the official notification. Here is a look at the official notification.

See the official notification HERE

The results that will be declared are for the 2019 examination. CGL Tier 1 exam and the recruitment process will be starting for the year 2020 on May 29, 2021, with the commencement of the exam from this date. The Tier 1 exam will go on till June 7, 2021. It will also be a Computer Based Test just like the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam which was held last year. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the SSC CGL 2021 and the result dates.

Image Credits: Shutterstock