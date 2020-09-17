SSC CHSL Exam Centre Change To Be Availed From September 18 To 20; Exams From Oct 12-26

The Staff Selection Commission will enable the 'exam city change' option at their official website from tomorrow that is September 18. This facility is for candidates who want to change their exam centre incase they have relocated amidst the COVID pandemic situation in the country or any other reasons. The link would be updated on the website tomorrow that is at ssc.nic.in

According to the notice, that was released yesterday, the remaining candidates who could not appear in the CHSL 2019 exam earlier can now modify their exam centre between September 18 to 20. They need to login to the SSC website by signing in with their registration number and password. The SSC CHSL 2019 exams were earlier scheduled between March 20 to 28 but due to COVID, they have been now postponed to be conducted between October 12 and 26. Read on to know the steps to change your exam city centre.

How to change SSC CHSL exam centre city?

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Login into the website by using your registration number and date of birth

You can then see your application form on the screen

Make the necessary changes with respect to exam city centre change and give relevant city preferences.

Click the save button.

The exam centre city changes will then be saved.

The link would be visible here at the homepage of the SSC website under the Latest News tab from Friday tomorrow that is September 18th.

Image courtesy: SSC website

All the candidates who were not able to give the exams as mentioned below can now change their exam city centre. The SSC mentioned that they received a huge amount of request from people who wanted to change their exam centre since the exams were postponed for 6 months later and they were no longer available at the previous location where they chose their exam city for.

Image courtesy: SSC website

SSC exam calendar 2020 released today

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC exam calendar 2020 for various examinations. The SSC exam calendar 2020 was released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. The important notice regarding the SSC exam date was released today. See the official notice regarding the SSC exam calendar 2020 HERE.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock