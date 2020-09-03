Carry Minati Supports SSC And Railways Students, Asks Authorities To Help ‘future Stars'

The COVID-19 pandemic has put our lives to a standstill. While several have lost their lives to the virus, it has also affected the economic, social and political processes. Amongst other things, examinations and results have greatly been affected. Recently, the famous YouTuber, Ajey Nagar a.k.a Carry Minati took to Twitter to advocate support for the SSC Railways students.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Wily Frenzy Aka Yash Nagar Is CarryMinati's Elder Brother?

Carry Minati’s Twitter post requested authorities to help the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway students. He said that it was frustrating for students to wait for the results. He also said that millions of students had approached him for help. Ajey Nagar’s Twitter post has now received 52.9K Likes, 14.3K Retweets and counting. Further, several even thanked the YouTuber in the comments section. You can check out Carry Minati’s Twitter post here:

This never ending wait for the results is frustrating for the students. My pressing plea, on behalf of millions of students messaging me is for the concerned authorities to help the future stars of the economy! #SpeakUpForSSCRailwaysStudents — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) September 3, 2020

ALSO READ: CarryMinati’s 'Yalgaar' Sends Fans Into Frenzy As They Hail The Rap Song As ‘angaar’

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Thank you for always standing with us ajey!!â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Parineeti SinghðŸŒ·ðŸ¤ (@parikineeti) September 3, 2020

Thanks Carry to Support Students ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/76To300Z6f — Ravan (@SakhtWarrior) September 3, 2020

Thanks for your concern Ajey aur bolne ki bhi zarurat nahi aa gaye log 12vi fail,paid tweet,agenda......likhne — Shweta (@_S_shweta_) September 3, 2020

Carry Minati on YouTube:

Carry Minati was just 10 years old when he started to make YouTube videos. As of date, he has about 25 million subscribers. He is extremely famous for his video, YouTube Vs Tiktok.

Ajey Nagar is quite vocal about his opinions on social media. While he is known for his comedy sketches, he is also known for his music videos. One of his music videos entitled Yalgaar, has broken several records. Carry Minati’s video was also graced by his brother, Yash Nagar a.k.a Wily Frenzy. This video received about 12 million likes and 156,568,127 views. You can check out Carry Minati’s Youtube video here:

Carry Minati’s Instagram:

YouTube sensation Carry Minati is quite active on Instagram as well. He also enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Carry Minati has about 9.6 million followers on Instagram.

Ajey Nagar’s Instagram captions often have a quirky twist. Recently, the YouTuber took to Instagram to share a picture of himself. However, Carry Minati’s caption made a reference to a Star Wars character. He captioned the post as, “If yoda was real. I don't need friends”. You can check out Ajey Nagar’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Source: Carry Minati’s Instagram

ALSO READ: CarryMinati Releases New Rap Song 'Yalgaar' Hitting Back At Trolls: Watch

ALSO READ: CarryMinati's Rise To Fame And How The 20-yr-old Became 'Roast King Of India'; Read

Source: Carry Minati Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.