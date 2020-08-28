SSC CHSL Tier 2 2018 Results Declared For Students Formerly Disqualified Due To UFM Rule

Staff Selection Commission or the SSC shared the official notification and results for 4559 students whose answer sheets were disqualified due to the Unfair means rule or the UFM. The UFM rule states that on the SSC CHSL exam date the candidates are not allowed to write any identification word or number on the answer sheet. For example- On the SSC CHSL exam date a student cannot write anything related to name, seat number, contact number, address or other personal details in the answer sheet or answer book. Any candidate not following these rules will be disqualified with no questions asked and given zero marks despite having correct answers as per the SSC CHSL 2020 rule book.

SSC CHSL tier 2 2018 result declared for disqualified students

The problem arose after most of the candidates followed the naming pattern for the descriptive paper for SSC CHSL 2020 tier 2 2018 exam in the letter-writing section. Thus the SSC CHSL 2020 had given zero marks 4559 candidates under UFM rule. However, as per the notification shared by the committee, SC CHSL tier 2 2018 result will be declared following a one-time exemption only. Candidates whose results have been declared are now eligible for the next round of exams that is SSC CHSL skill test in tier 3.

SSC CHSL tier 2 2018 result notification details

The SSC CHSL tier 2 additional result notification read, “Some of the candidates of the aforementioned examination had requested the Commission for revisiting the decision of their disqualification under Unfair Means (UFM). The Commission constituted a Committee of Experts to examine the matter and give its recommendations. Based on the recommendations of the Committee, the Commission has finally decided to give one-time exemption to 4559 candidates who had been disqualified.”

Here are the steps to check SSC CHSL tier 2 2018 result-

To access the official SSC CHSL tier 2 additional result, log in to the website ssc.nic.in. It will lead to the homepage of SSC CHSL 2020. On the topmost side right side of the SSC CHSL 2020 homepage, click on ‘Results’. The candidate can now see many SSC CHSL result. Click on the first one under the title, “SSC CHSL tier 2 2018 result.” Click on the PDF and you will be led to a different window of SSC CHSL tier 2 2018 result. Scroll down the PDF of the SSC CHSL tier 2 additional result to find yours. Note the SSC CHSL tier 2 additional result.

