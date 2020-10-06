SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020 Admit Card Out For All Zones At ‘ssc.nic.in’

The Staff Selection Commission or the SSC has initiated the admit card download for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 examinations. The candidates who have registered for the examinations can head to the official website. The link for the same is ssc.nic.in. The admit card download has been initiated for all the zones namely- Eastern, Western, North-Western, Central, and Madhya Pradesh Region.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2020

The candidates who have registered must note that these examinations admit card are available through regional wise websites. At ssc.nic.in candidates will find all the details regarding the examinations. However, for the admit card download he or she must check the regional websites. The links for the same are mentioned below-

For SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2020 download, the candidate must visit the websites of the regions, here for example-Chandigarh area-North Western Region-

For SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2020 download, log in to the website http://www.sscnwr.org/chsl_2019_1526.php. It will lead to the homepage of the SSC CHSL admit card download. You will have to click on the “CHSL admit card”. Click on this for SSC CHSL admit card. This will lead the candidate to the SSC CHSL admit card. Fill all the necessary information as asked in the prompt box. For example- mother’s name, registration number, date of birth and password for SSC CHSL admit card. Read all the terms and conditions of TS LAWCET 2020 before finishing the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2020 download. A candidate can download e-copy or a soft copy of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2020. Similarly one can download the Tier 1 admit card for eastern region.

Apart from that SSC CHSL Tier Q syllabus is mentioned on the official website. The SSC CHSLTier 1 cut off details will be released once the examinations are over. On the day of the exams that is from October 12, 2020, onwards, students will have to follow all social distancing norms at the exam centre in order to give the exams.

