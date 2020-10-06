SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2020 Admit Card Out For All Zones At ‘ssc.nic.in’

The Staff Selection Commission or the SSC has initiated the admit card download for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 examinations. The candidates who have registered for the examinations can head to the official website. The link for the same is ssc.nic.in. The admit card download has been initiated for all the zones namely- Eastern, Western, North-Western, Central, and Madhya Pradesh Region.
The candidates who have registered must note that these examinations admit card are available through regional wise websites. At ssc.nic.in candidates will find all the details regarding the examinations. However, for the admit card download he or she must check the regional websites. The links for the same are mentioned below-
For SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2020 download, the candidate must visit the websites of the regions, here for example-Chandigarh area-North Western Region-
Apart from that SSC CHSL Tier Q syllabus is mentioned on the official website. The SSC CHSLTier 1 cut off details will be released once the examinations are over. On the day of the exams that is from October 12, 2020, onwards, students will have to follow all social distancing norms at the exam centre in order to give the exams.
