SSC CGL Cut Off 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declares the cut off for SSC CGL after the conclusion of tier-wise exams. SSC CGL cut off 2020 will come after the tier 1, which will be held from March 2-11. The schedule of tier-II and III are scheduled from June 22 to 25, 2020. The online recruitment process for CGL 2020-21 will begin on 15th September 2020. Here is all you should know about the SSC CGL 2020 cut off.
The recruitment notification of the SSC CGL 2019-20 exams was released on October 22, 2019. The official notification said that next year’s Staff Selection Committee of India will release on September 15, 2020. The online recruitment procedure will begin once the notification has been released for the public.
Candidates who secure the optimal cut off marks for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam are called for the Tier 2 exam. Similarly, candidates who clear SSC CGL Tier 2 cut off will be eligible to appear for Tier 3 examination. The final cut off for SSC CGL is decided on the basis of the cumulative marks obtained in all the three tiers. The SSC CGL 2020 cut off has not been declared yet, these figures are the SSC CGL 2019 cut off numbers. Take a look.
|
Category
|
ST
|
OBC
|
OH
|
HH
|
UR
|
Other PwD
|
SC
|
SSC CGL Cut off marks
|
148.97
|
165.00
|
132.90
|
102.45
|
170.00
|
62.19
|
141.86
|
Candidates Available
|
2444
|
4464
|
335
|
300
|
6247*
|
100
|
1272
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
Other PwD
|
SSC CGL Cut off marks
|
140.11
|
129.56
|
162.35
|
112.48
|
51.99
|
64.57
|
40.00
|
Candidates Available
|
1421
|
891
|
2008
|
333
|
333
|
364
|
51
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
Other PwD
|
SSC CGL Cut off marks
|
111.10
|
103.22
|
131.18
|
40.00
|
95.55
|
40
|
70.25
|
Candidates Available
|
27835
|
12836
|
44078
|
8146
|
2727
|
1548
|
1282
