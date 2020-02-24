SSC CGL Cut Off 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declares the cut off for SSC CGL after the conclusion of tier-wise exams. SSC CGL cut off 2020 will come after the tier 1, which will be held from March 2-11. The schedule of tier-II and III are scheduled from June 22 to 25, 2020. The online recruitment process for CGL 2020-21 will begin on 15th September 2020. Here is all you should know about the SSC CGL 2020 cut off.

SSC CGL 2020 Notification

The recruitment notification of the SSC CGL 2019-20 exams was released on October 22, 2019. The official notification said that next year’s Staff Selection Committee of India will release on September 15, 2020. The online recruitment procedure will begin once the notification has been released for the public.

SSC CGL cut off is the minimum score obtained by a candidate to qualify for the next level of the recruitment. Here are how the marks are distributed for SSC CGL 2020 CUT OFF.

SSC CGL cut-offs are declared in the form of marks

SSC CGL Cut off for Tier 1 is given out of 200 marks

SSC CGL Cut off Tier 2 are given out of 600 Marks for all papers excluding for Assistant CSS and MEA. Check SSC CGL Revised Cut off

Cutoff for Tier 3 will not be declared as it is a descriptive qualifying paper

Candidates who secure the optimal cut off marks for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam are called for the Tier 2 exam. Similarly, candidates who clear SSC CGL Tier 2 cut off will be eligible to appear for Tier 3 examination. The final cut off for SSC CGL is decided on the basis of the cumulative marks obtained in all the three tiers. The SSC CGL 2020 cut off has not been declared yet, these figures are the SSC CGL 2019 cut off numbers. Take a look.

SSC CGL Post wise Cut off (2018-2019)

SSC CGL Cut off List-1: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, Paper-IV (General Studies (Finance & Accounts)

Category ST OBC OH HH UR Other PwD SC SSC CGL Cut off marks 148.97 165.00 132.90 102.45 170.00 62.19 141.86 Candidates Available 2444 4464 335 300 6247* 100 1272

SSC CGL Cut off marks List-II: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II, Paper-III (Statistics))

Category SC ST OBC OH HH VH Other PwD SSC CGL Cut off marks 140.11 129.56 162.35 112.48 51.99 64.57 40.00 Candidates Available 1421 891 2008 333 333 364 51

SSC CGL Cut off List III: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II)

Category SC ST OBC OH HH VH Other PwD SSC CGL Cut off marks 111.10 103.22 131.18 40.00 95.55 40 70.25 Candidates Available 27835 12836 44078 8146 2727 1548 1282

