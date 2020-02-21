SSC CGL 2020: Admit Card For Tier-I Out; How To Download, Exam Pattern And Other Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released admit cards for the Tier-1 Combined Graduate Level Exam yesterday, that is February 20, 2020. Those who have applied for the SSC CGL Exam can download their SSC CGL Tier-1 Admit Card by logging in on the official website of the SSC, that is ssc.nic.in. The admit card from other zone applicants is yet to release.

The SSC CGL tier-1 Exam is scheduled to start from March 2 to 11, 2020. The SSC applicants can download the SSC CGL admit card through the website- ssc.nic.in. To download the admit card, enter registration or roll number along with the date of birth and security code. The SSC CGL admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

READ | SSC CPO Cut Off Marks For Previous Year, Exam Details; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Exam pattern and recruitment system

The SSC CGL Exam consists of 100 questions of two marks each. There is negative marking in the SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 Exam. 0.50 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The section is arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ending with English. The applicants who clear the Tier I exam will be qualified to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test. Every year, SSC conducts the CGL exam. Under its recruitment process, candidates selected for the posts of group B and C will get a remuneration between ₹9,300 to ₹34,800. Whereas for group C, the candidates will get a salary between ₹5,200 to ₹20,200.

READ | SSC CGL Application Status And How To Download The SSC CGL Admit Card

Things you need to check on your SSC CGL 2020 admit card:

Applicant’s Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Father’s Name

Exam Center

Full Address of Exam Center

Center Code

Photograph of applicant

Signature of applicant

Important Instructions

READ | SSC CHSL Registration 2020: Follow These Steps To Apply Online

Necessary documents an applicant needs to carry along in the exam hall:

Aadhar Card

Pan Card

Voter ID Card

Driving Licenses

Passport

Other ID Proof issued by Govt.

READ | SSC Site Not Working: SSC CGL 2019 Last Date Of Application Extended?

(Image Courtesy: Official SSC website)