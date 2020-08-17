TOSS Result 2020 For Telangana State SSC And Intermediate Exams Were Declared Today

The Telangana Open School Society i.e. TOSS declared the results for SSC and Intermediate exams today. Candidates can check the result of Open School SSC and Intermediate exams from the official website at telanganaopenschool.org. If the candidates can't access the TOSS official website then they can check their results through manabadi.co.in as well. Candidates can check their results just by typing their admission number or their candidate name to check their SSC & intermediate results. For further clarifications, the candidate can contact the Mobile Numbers given in the official notification as mentioned under.

Image courtesy: telanganaopenschool.org

TOSS SSC result 2020 is out now

Visit the official TOSS website at telanganaopenschool.org

Click on the tabs for “results of SSC inter public examinations 2020”.

Enter your name or the candidates' admission number and click on “submit”.

Download the results and take a print out for future reference

Telangana education board recently released the results for SSC or class 10th result as well. All the students were passed as the exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. A number of students passing the intermediate exams were recorded to be 60% in the first year, while 68.86 per cent of students passed the second year exams.

Image courtesy: telanganaopenschool.org

Recently the results for Manabadi TS SSC Results in 2020 i.e. BSE Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2020 were announced. Approximately around 5.34 lakh students appeared for the exam. The Telangana state made a record marking 100% passing percentage when the results were declared on June 22 for the SSC or Class 10 results. the results were announced by Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who stated that the students can check their details of grades assigned from the website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

The Telangana state SSC exams were initially slated to be conducted between March 23 to March 30. But due to the rise in coronavirus cases, the state education board had to postpone the exams. The state government then decided to cancel the remaining exams to be conducted and grade the students on the basis of their internal marks.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock