SSC CGL 2020: SSC CGL Tier-3 Exam Dates Out Now; Scheduled For November 22

The Staff Selection Commission or the SSC has now revealed the SSC CGL tier 3 exam schedule on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have cleared the prior examinations, that is the Tier 1 and Tier 2 of SSC CGL 2020, can log in to the official website to check the date.

SSC CGL tier 3 exam date revealed by SSC

SSC CGL 2020 is scheduled for November 22, 2020, as declared by the SSC on Wednesday, that is August 26, 2020. The link on which the SSC CGL 2020 was announced was https://ssc.nic.in/. As per the official notification, the examinations will be conducted in multiple centres across India as per the government's protocol. Strict social distancing norms and disinfection protocols will be followed at these centres to curb the risk of possible COVID-19 infection. Aspirants are urged to wear masks, gloves while appearing for the examinations. The current schedule is subject to change or go under review if there is any new development in the COVID-19 crisis as per the notification.

The notification also suggests that the SSC CGLl tier 3 result will be announced once the exams are over. However, the SSC CGLl tier 3 result’s exact date is not announced so far. The SSC CGL tier 3 syllabus details are available on the official website of SSC CGL 2020. SSC CGL Tier 3 admit cards will be released before 15 days from the exams, students can expect the admit cards in the first week of November as per the notification.

Here are the steps to check SSC CGL tier 3 exam schedule

To access the official SSC CGL tier 3 exam date, log in to the website ssc.nic.in.

It will lead to the homepage of SSC CGL 2020.

You will have to click on the first notification PDF or the ‘Important Notice - Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III) – 2019’ for SSC CGL tier 3 exam schedule.

The candidate can now see the SSC CGL tier 3 exam date PDF open in another tab.

Click on that tab and read the SSC CGL tier 3 exam schedule notification carefully.

Note down the dates or download or print a copy of the SSC CGL tier 3 exam schedule notification for personal reference.

SSC CGL tier 3 exam date notification as shared on the website-