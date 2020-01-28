SSC CGL Application Status And How To Download The SSC CGL Admit Card

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I online exam (CBT) is going to take place from 2nd to 11th March 2020. SSC is going to release the SSC CGL Admit Card for 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam during the last weeks of February 2020. The current application status for SSC CGL 2020 exam has already been announced by SSC. All candidates are required to visit this page regularly to get latest updates about SSC CGL Admit Card and Application Status.

SSC CGL Application Status

SSC has released application status for the coming SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I Exam. Candidates who have been able to successfully submit the online application for SSC CGL 2019-20 exam can now check the application status for their region from the official links provided below:

28th January 2020

SSC CGL 2020 Admit Card Release Date

Last week of February 2020

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I Exam

2nd to 11th March 2020 (CBE)

SSC CGL Tier-II Exam

22nd June to 25th June 2020(CBE)

SSC CGL Tier-III Exam (Des)

22nd June to 25th June 2020

How to download SSC CGL tier 1 Admit Card

Log on to the official website of SSC and click on the respective region-wise admit card links. Click on the link in order to download the SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I Admit Card for respective Region Enter the Registration Number/Roll Number followed by your D.O.B to procure the admit card Select the area which you preferred while applying for the exam. Take a print of the downloaded admit card

Here are the links for SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card (Region Wise)

Eastern Region

www.sscer.org

KKR Region

www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

North Western Sub-Region

www.sscnwr.org

Central Region

www.ssc-cr.org

MP Sub-Region

www.sscmpr.org

Western Region

www.sscwr.net

Southern Region

www.sscsr.gov.in

North Eastern Region

www.sscner.org.in

North Region

www.sscnr.net.in