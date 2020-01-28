The Debate
SSC CGL Application Status And How To Download The SSC CGL Admit Card

Education

SSC CGL application status is now announced and links to download the SSC CGL admit card have been released. Read more about SSC CGL application status.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
ssc cgl application status

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I online exam (CBT) is going to take place from 2nd to 11th March 2020. SSC is going to release the SSC CGL Admit Card for 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam during the last weeks of February 2020. The current application status for SSC CGL 2020 exam has already been announced by SSC. All candidates are required to visit this page regularly to get latest updates about SSC CGL Admit Card and Application Status.

SSC CGL Application Status

SSC has released application status for the coming SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I Exam. Candidates who have been able to successfully submit the online application for SSC CGL 2019-20 exam can now check the application status for their region from the official links provided below:

  • 28th January 2020
  • SSC CGL 2020 Admit Card Release Date
  • Last week of February 2020
  • SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I Exam
  • 2nd to 11th March 2020 (CBE)
  • SSC CGL Tier-II Exam
  • 22nd June to 25th June 2020(CBE)
  • SSC CGL Tier-III Exam (Des)
  • 22nd June to 25th June 2020

How to download SSC CGL tier 1 Admit Card

  1. Log on to the official website of SSC and click on the respective region-wise admit card links.
  2. Click on the link in order to download the SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I Admit Card for respective Region
  3. Enter the Registration Number/Roll Number followed by your D.O.B to procure the admit card
  4. Select the area which you preferred while applying for the exam.
  5. Take a print of the downloaded admit card

Here are the links for  SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card (Region Wise)

  • Eastern Region

www.sscer.org

  • KKR Region

www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

  • North Western Sub-Region

www.sscnwr.org

  • Central Region

www.ssc-cr.org

  • MP Sub-Region

www.sscmpr.org

  • Western Region

www.sscwr.net

  • Southern Region

www.sscsr.gov.in

  • North Eastern Region

www.sscner.org.in

  • North Region

www.sscnr.net.in

Published:
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA