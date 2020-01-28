SSC CGL Application Status And How To Download The SSC CGL Admit Card

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I online exam (CBT) is going to take place from 2nd to 11th March 2020. SSC is going to release the SSC CGL Admit Card for 2019-20 Tier-1 Exam during the last weeks of February 2020. The current application status for SSC CGL 2020 exam has already been announced by SSC. All candidates are required to visit this page regularly to get latest updates about SSC CGL Admit Card and Application Status.
SSC has released application status for the coming SSC CGL 2020 Tier-I Exam. Candidates who have been able to successfully submit the online application for SSC CGL 2019-20 exam can now check the application status for their region from the official links provided below:
www.sscer.org
www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in
www.sscnwr.org
www.ssc-cr.org
www.sscmpr.org
www.sscwr.net
www.sscsr.gov.in
www.sscner.org.in
www.sscnr.net.in