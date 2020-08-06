Staff Selection Commission To Give One-time Exemption To Candidates Disqualified Under UFM

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to give a ‘one-time exemption’ to all 4,560 candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) who were disqualified on grounds of unfair means.

According to a notice, the Commission had conducted the CHSLE 2018 Tier-2 in September 201, at various centres across the country. The examination was arranged for 45,101 candidates, out of which around 36,112 appeared.

The result of the said examination was declared in February 2020, wherein 30,822 candidates were provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the Tier III (skill test) against 5,918 tentative vacancies. Among the unsuccessful candidates, 4,560 candidates were disqualified on the grounds of unfair means.

‘One-time measure’

The official notice read, “Some of the rejected candidates submitted representations to the Commission requesting for revisiting the decision of the Commission about their rejection. The Commission, vide its order No 13/65/2013-C1/1 dated 21-05-2020 decided to constitute a Committee of Experts to examine the matter, and give its recommendations for the consideration of the Commission”.

The Committee has since submitted its report to the SCC on July 16, 2020, in which it has recommended that with regard to the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination T-II-2018 who have been disqualified on the basis of revealing the identity and were placed under the category of 'UFM', the prohibitory instructions/guidelines should be ignored as a one-time measure.

