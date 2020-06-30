UP University Exams: State Government To Take A Call On University Exams On July 2

The Uttar Pradesh government will reportedly decide on whether to hold the university exams on July 2, 2020, or not. Earlier, the final year or final semester examination was to take place in July. However, the Yogi Adityanath government has to decide if it would postpone the exams or promote students as per their internal scores. Here are further details that you must check out. Read on to know more about UP exams:

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also holds the higher education portfolio. According to a report, he revealed that the University Grants Commission would issue guidelines by July 1, 2020. So, the Uttar Pradesh government would follow them and announce its decision on the following day, July 2, 2020.

As per a report, the state government appointed a four-member committee on the issue. It strongly recommended against holding exams during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meerut University Vice-Chancellor AK Taneja reportedly headed the four-member committee. It comprises of Vice-Chancellors of three other state universities. So, it submitted the report recommending the cancellation of pending exams. According to the report, if the government agrees to accept the committee’s recommendation, then they would have to promote around 48 lakh students as per an accepted formula.

According to reports, the Lucknow University has already announced that examinations will start from July 7, 2020. However, various groups have been protesting against the decision owing to difficulties. After this, the Allahabad High Court asked Lucknow University administration to consider a plea that 23 students had filed. Candidates requested the cancellation of the upcoming final year university exams, which were to take place during the COVID-19 lockdown. Students from the varsity wished for a mass promotion to the next class, which the court had considered.

On the other hand, after the central government opted for Unlock 1.0, some universities reportedly issued fresh date sheets. But students, as well as teachers, opposed the move. So, considering the issues, the state government planned to set up the four-member committee to recommend whether it would be possible to conduct papers or not.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced a nationwide lockdown in March 2020. During that time, all the universities and schools remained shut. In Uttar Pradesh, due to the coronavirus outbreak, educational institutes were reportedly closed from March 17, 2020. Now, they have been running online classes to assist the students with their study material.

