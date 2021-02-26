Students Of Class 6 To 12 Will Receive Free Textbooks And Tablets, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Feb 25 that students of classes 6 to 12 will be given free textbooks under some new policies. The statement was later tweeted by the Union Ministry of Education on its official Twitter handle. Pokhriyal announced the news when he attended the meeting of the executive committee of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on Thursday, February 25. Here’s more about the Union Ministry’s decision.

Ministry of Education tweet

In yesterday’s meeting, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti discussed several issues and policies regarding education. Aside from Ramesh Pokhriyal, the union minister for education, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre also attended the meeting. The Union Ministry’s tweets reveal that several topics were discussed in yesterday's meeting, one of them being the ministry’s decision to provide class 6 to 12 students with free textbooks, and free tablets from Class 9 onwards. The Ministry of Education tweeted about the same later.

Free text books to be provided to students from class 6 -12. New transfer policy to be implemented from next year & recruitment rules for engineering cadre to be revised, CSR funds to be mobilized to improve hostels & schools, alumni will be requested to adopt schools. — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) February 25, 2021

Special recruitment drive to be held for the northeast region

During the meeting, the key discussing point of the NVS was a special recruitment drive to be conducted for the northeast regions and the Himalayan and Jammu and Kashmir regions. The Ministry of education took to Twitter to talk about the implementation of a new transfer policy from next year, and the revision of recruitment rules for the engineering cadre. In a statement on Twitter, the Education Ministry wrote, “Minister of Education, Dr RP Nishank chaired the 40th meeting of the executive committee of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Key discussion points - A special recruitment drive for North East, Himalayan regions & J&K. Tablets will be given to students of class 9 onwards.”

Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank chaired 40th meeting of executive committee of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Key discussion points - A special recruitment drive for North East, Himalayan regions & J&K. Tablets will be given to students class 9 onwards. pic.twitter.com/aYtxVrFAF7 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) February 25, 2021

More about the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) is a system of central schools for talented students who are predominantly from rural area in India. Its website reveals that these schools are run by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, New Delhi, which is an autonomous organization under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. JNVs are fully residential and are affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi, with classes from VI to XII standard. They are specifically tasked with finding talented children in rural areas of India and providing them with the necessary resources.

Source: Ministry of Education (Twitter)