JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis Of Paper 1 Forenoon Shift: 'Moderate Paper, Chemistry Easiest'

JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main 2021 Paper 1 on the third day,today. The exam is scheduled to be held between February 23 and 26. Check immediate reaction and paper analysis of the JEE Main Paper 1 (B.Tech and B.E) exam 2021. The first shift of the exam was held from 9 am to 12 noon.

According to the students of FIITJEE Noida, the difficulty level of Paper 2 was easy to moderate. There was a total of 90 questions and total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 were 300. Five out of 10 questions had to be attempted from Numerical Based section in each subject.

"Questions covered almost all chapters of Class 11th & 12th CBSE Board. It was a balanced paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. It was tougher as compared to papers held on 24th Feb 2021," said Ramesh Batlish, head of FIITJEE Noida.

The paper had a total of three sections- Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Each section had a total of 30 questions. Section -I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers and Section -II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted.

Difficulty Level

Mathematics – Moderate level. Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Co-ordinate Geometry & Algebra. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to Chapter like Vectors, Matrices, Complex numbers in Algebra

Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions were asked from Gravitation, Current Electricity & AC Circuits. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Theory-Based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were asked.

Chemistry - Easy level. Questions covered chapters like Chemical Kinetics, Electrochemistry in Physical Chemistry. Organic Chemistry was given more weightage. Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT.

As reported by students of FIITJEE Noida, the difficulty level of Mathematics was of Moderate level while Chemistry was the easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students.

(The above analysis has been provided by Ramesh Batlish, head of FIITJEE Noida. The difficulty level of questions is as reported by the students.)