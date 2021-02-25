BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key 2021 Of Re-exam Released, Here's Direct Link

Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday released the answer key for its 66th preliminary combined competitive re-exam, on its official website. BPSC had conducted the 66th prelims re-exam on February 14. Candidates who have taken the re-exam can check the answer key for all four series- A, B, C, and D are available online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC has also invited the candidates to raise objections against any key. The format to submit their challenges has been provided in the official notice that is uploaded on the website. Candidates will have to take its printout and fill it in accordingly. The filled format has to be sent to BPSC Office, Patna, by post, so as to reach before 5 pm of March 8.

BPSC had conducted the 66th prelims exam on December 27. However, the exam was cancelled for the candidates scheduled at centre code- 660 in B.L. Indo- Anglian Public School, Rampur Tola, Aurangabad December 27. Candidates had alleged paper-leak in the exam centre after which the exam was cancelled for that centre. The re-exam for those candidates was held on February 14. A total of 850 candidates between roll number 409931 to 410780 were scheduled to appear for the re-exam.

BPSC 66th Prelims Result expected soon

BPSC has already released the answer key for the rest of the candidates on January 21. The commission will soon release the final answer key for both the exams along with the BPSC 66th prelims result. Candidates who will clear the PT will have to appear for the main exam. Through this recruitment drive, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will fill a total of 562 vacancies for different posts in the Bihar government. Out of these 562 posts, 169 posts are reserved for female candidates. The BPSC registration process had started on September 28, 2020.

