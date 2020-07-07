TN Class 12 Board Results 2020 Postponed; See Steps For How To Check Results

The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu has halted the release of Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results for 2020. According to some sources the 12th board results were slated to be announced at 5 PM today. However, the official confirmation regarding the conducting of pending 12th class exams is still awaited. Once the decision on pending exams is confirmed, the DGE of Tamil Nadu will release the 12th class results on the official website.

Once the results are released, the students can check their results from the official websites like tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu 12th board exams were conducted in March but the result and evaluation process got delayed due to the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Read on to see the steps to check the TN class 12th results.

How to check Tamil Nadu board12th results

Candidates can visit the official website at http://dge.tn.gov.in/index.html

However, sites like dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in will also show the TN class 12th results as well

Check out the results tab on the homepage.

Click on the 12th class results link.

Add your registration number or roll number and date of birth and click on Submit button.

The results will be visible ion the website. Save the results page in a PDF format for future reference.

Tamil Nadu board results updates

In 2019, 91.3 per cent of the students who had appeared for the 12th board exams had passed in Tamil Nadu. The highest pass percentage in recent years was seen in the year 2017 when 94.4 % of students passed there plus 2 board exams.

A few days ago, it was revealed that the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has cancelled the remaining exams for Tamil Nadu SSC exams i.e. TN 10th class board exams. The candidates were then declared to be promoted to the next class on the basis of their performance in their quarterly, half-yearly exams as well as attendance.

This decision was taken in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the country and the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases. The results for the 10th board exams is expected to be out soon within in the second week of July itself. It is being said that the 80% weightage is being given to the marks obtained in quarterly and half-yearly tests while 20% weightage will be given to attendance.

