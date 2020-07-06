12th Result Update: MP Board, TN Board And CBSE Class 12th Result Date And Updates

India is currently under an extended lockdown till July 31, 2020. All the schools and educational institutes are closed across the country. Before the lockdown was imposed in March 2020, several boards had conducted their Class 12th examinations. Some of the papers of Class 12th had to be cancelled too. The students of several boards who had appeared in the Class 12 examination have been waiting for their results. Here is the Class 12th result update of MP, Tamil Nadu, and CBSE board.

Also Read | MP Board Result 2020: MPBSE 10th Result To Be Announced Tomorrow

MP Board result

According to several news reports, the MP board result of class 12 will be announced after July 15, 2020. The board had earlier informed that the 12th result for MP Board students will be announced in the third week of July, therefore 12th result date could be announced anytime after July 15, 2020.

The students can check their Class 12th result on the official website of MP Board, mpbse.nic.in. MP Board result for Class 10th was announced recently. This was the first instance in 30 years where the MP Board result for Class 10th was announced before the Class 12th result.

Also Read | MP Board Results Date Out Now; Check Out Dates And More Details

TN Result

According to several news reports, Director General of Education (DGE) Tamil Nadu is expected to announce the Class12th result soon. The Class 12th result date of TN Board could be announced in the next couple of days. Students can check their results once declared on the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

The result was expected to come out in the first week of July, however, according to a report, the result will now be declared in the second week of July. The exam was conducted earlier in March but the evaluation process was delayed because of the nationwide lockdown.

Also Read | TN Result For Class 12 Expected To Be Out By Second Week Of July

CBSE 12th result date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the 12th result by July 15, 2020. CBSE has not yet declared a fixed date for the announcement of Class 12th result. All the candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website of the CBSE for Class 12th result date. The Central Board of Secondary Education took the decision to cancel the remaining Class 10th and Class 12th exams last month.

All the students are advised to regularly keep checking the official websites of respective boards to know all the latest updates and news related to Class 12th result date.

Also Read | TN Results 2020 For Class 12 Expected By July 7; Know Steps To Access The Result