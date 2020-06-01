TBSE Exam 2020: All Remaining 10th And 12th Exams Pushed Back To June 30

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has once again pushed back its 10th and 12th examinations. Just a month ago, The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced that they would be conducting 10th and 12th exams from June 05, 2020. However, The Tripura Board of Secondary Education had to push back the dates once again, as the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended in certain high-risk areas.

In a statement given by the Tripura Board's spokesperson, it was confirmed that 10th and 12th exams will be pushed to June 30, 2020. The exams were supposed to start on June 5, 2020, but the COVID-19 lockdown has once again been extended in certain high-risk locations.

On June 01, 2020, President of the TBSE, Bhabatosh Saha, told reporters that the board had rescheduled all 10th and 12th examinations in accordance with the Tripura government's mandate. The 10th and 12th exams were initially supposed to be held in the month of May. However, exams were pushed to June 5 to June 11 due to the pandemic. Speaking to reporters, President of the TBSE, Bhabatosh Saha, revealed that they had made all the necessary preparations to start exams on June 05, 2020. However, they had to reschedule the dates again.

Most of the 10th and 12 exams were completed in the month of March before the lockdown ever began. For 10th grade, the two remaining exams are Physical Science and Life Science. Physical Science was to be held on June 05 while Life Science would have been held on June 06.

Class 12 had multiple pending examinations, including Sanskrit, Statistics, Economics, Psychology, Arabic, Music, Geography, Home Management & Home Nursing, and Nutrition. Sanskrit and Statistics were to be held on June 5, 2020. Economics was set for June 6, Psychology for June 8, while Arabic and Music were set for June 9. Geography would have been held on June 10, while Home Management & Home Nursing, and Nutrition were set on June 11, 2020. All these exams will now be held after June 30.

