TET 2020: TRB Releases Exam Date, Application Fee, And Other Details

The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu, recently released the exam date for Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2020. According to the notice released on their official website, the TET 2020 will be conducted on June 27 and 28. The official authorities will announce all other details related to the TET 2020 on May 4, 2020, as revealed in the Teachers Recruitment Board's official notification.

Check out TET 2020 Exam date:

Source: Teachers Recruitment Board Official Website

TET 2020 Eligibility Criteria and application fee details

Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) is conducted every year to recruit eligible candidates as teachers for classes I to VIII. The TET 2020 exam consists of two papers- Paper-I and Paper-II. Anybody from the age of 18 to 40 is eligible to apply for any of the papers.

While candidates who wish to teach classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I, on the other hand, candidates who wish to teach classes VI to VIII need to take for Paper-II. Candidates can reportedly take both the papers if they wish. A candidate must have a bachelor’s degree or a diploma in Education (B.Ed./D.Ed.) and/or a bachelor’s degree or diploma in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed/D.El.Ed) to be able to apply for TET 2020.

TET 2020 Application fee

Candidates who wish to appear for both the papers will have to pay the fees separately for each paper. Here are the details related to application fees of TET 2020:

Category Fee for one paper Fee for both papers General Rs.500 Rs.1000 SC, ST, OBC, PWD Rs.250 Rs.500

Candidates who manage to pass the TET exam 2020 in Tamil Nadu successfully will be issued a TET Eligibility Certificate. Using which they can apply for the position of teachers in the schools of Tamil Nadu.

