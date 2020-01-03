PSTET Exam Date Postponed Due To Non-randomisation Of Roll Numbers

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has changed the PSTET Exam Date to 19 January 2020. This has been done due to non-randomisation of roll numbers of the candidates. A probe has been ordered as the non-randomisation may lead to cheating in the exam. Thus, the candidates will be allotted the fresh roll numbers on January 15. For the new revised exam date, the new PSTET Admit Card 2020 will be issued. Under the guidance of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, PSTET Exam will be organized by PSEB. All details of the 2018 Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) including the new release date for the Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Passing Marks, Result Date and other details can be accessed on their official website that is: pstet.net. Read more to know about the revised date of PSTET 2019.
