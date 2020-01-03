PSTET Exam Date Postponed Due To Non-randomisation Of Roll Numbers

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has changed the PSTET Exam Date to 19 January 2020. This has been done due to non-randomisation of roll numbers of the candidates. A probe has been ordered as the non-randomisation may lead to cheating in the exam. Thus, the candidates will be allotted the fresh roll numbers on January 15. For the new revised exam date, the new PSTET Admit Card 2020 will be issued. Under the guidance of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, PSTET Exam will be organized by PSEB. All details of the 2018 Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) including the new release date for the Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Passing Marks, Result Date and other details can be accessed on their official website that is: pstet.net. Read more to know about the revised date of PSTET 2019.

PSTET Exam Date and Important Dates

Start of PSTET Online Registration: November 3 2019

Last Date of Online Application: November 25 2019

PSTET Application Form Correction: November 26 - 28 2019

Release of PSTET Admit Card 2019: January 15 2020

PSTET Exam: January 19 2020

PSTET Result: February 2020

PSTET 2019 Exam Pattern

150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in each paper

Each question carries one mark

There will be no negative marking.

Candidates who wish to teach classes I to VIII will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II)

Qualifying PSTET does not mean direct recruitment; it is one of the eligibility criteria for appointment as a teacher in Punjab schools.

Eligibility Criteria for PSTET exam