Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Assures University Students Over Method Of Evaluation, More

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has assured final year university students that they would be passed based on performance in the current and previous academic years if the COVID-19 crisis persists. This comes after Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced that only the final year university students will have to give their last semester exams between July 1 and July 30. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray assured that the Government of Maharashtra stands of safety and well being of all students.

For all University Students across Maharashtra:

As I mentioned yesterday, the FY & SY students, Minister @meudaysamant ji has announced the decision on their academic year, promotion and method of evaluation and passing. I see all these students and families relieved

As GoM we stand for the safety and well being of each and every student. Our aim, while to improve and provide better education facilities and standards remains, we will ensure that no student faces any stress during this crisis.

Class 9 and Class 11 exams cancelled

In April, the Maharashtra government had declared that the second-semester exams of Class 9 and Class 11 state board students shall not take place. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad explained that the first semester marks would be taken into account for promoting the students. Moreover, the only remaining examination for Class 10- Geography scheduled to be held on March 23 was also cancelled.

CBSE announces exam dates for Class 10 & 12

Meanwhile, HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that the remaining CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams would be conducted from July 1 to July 15. He extended his good wishes to all the students appearing for the examinations. He clarified that only the exams of 29 main papers will be conducted. This development comes three days after Nishank declared that no further examination will be held for CBSE Class 10 students in the country barring for students of North East Delhi. However, the exact schedule of the exams is yet to be released by the CBSE.

