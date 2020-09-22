TJEE Admit Card 2020 Released On Official Site, Here's How To Download

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) on September 22 released the admit card for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2020. Students can visit the official website of the board to download the admit card. Students may follow the below-mentioned steps to download the admit the for TJEE-2020 from the official website of TBJEE. The TJEE-2020 examination will be conducted on September 26 by the Tripura board.

Follow these steps to download the TJEE-2020 admit card:

Step 1. Visit the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in or click here

Step 2. Click on the link flashing on the homepage that says 'To download admit card please log in'

Step 3. Enter Email ID or Registration no. as User ID, password, and verification code to log-in

Step 4. The candidate’s admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

TJEE

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) is conducted every year by the Tripura board for admission to Engineering Degree Colleges, Medical Colleges, and other professional degree courses in the state. The basic purpose is to select candidates for admission to the Colleges on the basis of the merit list prepared from a single competitive examination. The Board usually conducts the Joint Entrance Examination in the month of April but this year the examination was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)