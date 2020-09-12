JEE Advanced 2020: Know Eligibility Criteria For JEE Advanced 2020 & Registration Process

National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the result for JEE Main exam on its official website at www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. Now, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi would conduct JEE Advanced 2020 for aspirants. It would organise the computer-based exam in two different slots. The JEE Advanced registration has started from September 12, 2020, Saturday. So, we have mentioned further details about JEE Advanced 2020 and the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced that you must check out. Read on:

Eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2020

The registration process for JEE Advanced 2020 has started from September 12, 2020, Saturday. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website at www.jeeadv.ac.in for of JEE Advanced registration form. However, students need to know whether they fulfil the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2020 or not. So, here is everything you need to know about eligibility for JEE Advanced 2020. Check out.

Check out the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2020

Usually, all the candidates have to achieve at least 75% in class 12th or equivalent qualifying exam.

Meanwhile, ST, SC, and PwD students can score a minimum of 65%. Moreover, for JEE Advanced 2020 eligibility percentile, they can be among the top 20 successful candidates in their respective boards. However, the HRD Minister has eliminated this clause for JEE Advanced 2020.

To fulfil eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2020, interested candidates’ birth date must be on or after October 1, 1995. But SC, ST, and OBC candidates have a relaxation of 5 years.

All the students, who want to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 should not have taken Admission in any IITs. It does not matter whether they continued or left the course or had accepted the seat as well. Moreover, candidates with Admission to any other institute in 2019 fulfil one of the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2020.

To seek eligibility for JEE Advanced 2020, the interested students must achieve the minimum cut-off, which NTA declared in JEE Main for JEE Advanced 2020. Furthermore, one of the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2020 is that they must appear in the list of top 2, 50,000 candidates of JEE Main.

Also read: NEET 2020: Centers In Other Countries Not Possible, NTA Tells SC

Also read: NEET 2020 And JEE Main Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Exams

JEE Advanced registration: How to fill the application form?

After checking the eligibility for JEE Advanced 2020, students can fill the application form. Here are steps for JEE Advanced registration that you must check out. Read on:

Interested candidates need to visit the official website at www.jeeadv.ac.in for JEE Advanced registration.

They need to check the link for JEE Advanced 2020 registration form.

After filling the JEE Advanced registration form, students need to upload their signature and passport size photograph.

They have to submit the fees with JEE Advanced registration form and download the same for future reference.

Also read: NEET 2020: NTA Releases Exam Centre Details For Applicants At 'ntaneet.nic.in'

Also read: NEET 2020: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Seek Exam Centres In Gulf Countries