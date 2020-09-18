JEE Main 2020: JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main paper 2 answer key. The JEE Main paper 2 answer key has been released on the official website of the JEE Main 2020. The candidates who had appeared in the examination, as well as other people, can now visit the official website of the JEE Main 2020 at jeemain.nta.nic.in and download the JEE Main paper 2 answer key. For downloading JEE Main paper 2 answer key there is no need of logging in by the candidate. As the JEE Main paper 2 answer key has been released, the JEE Main paper 2 result 2020 can also be declared very soon. For all the people who are curious about the JEE Main paper 2 answer key, here is everything you need to know about it.

JEE Main paper 2 answer key

JEE Main paper 2 answer key consists of correct answers to the questions that were asked in the examination. The examination was held on September 1, 2020. JEE Main paper 2 answer key was released after considering the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional ones. The provisional JEE Main paper 2 answer key was released by The National Testing Agency on September 8, 2020. After it was released, the candidates were given a chance to raise their objections against it till September 10, 2020 through online mode. The score in JEE Main paper 2 is considered fo the admissions in architecture courses of participating institutes. Here is a look at how to download the JEE Main paper 2 answer key from the official website of the JEE Main 2020.

How to download JEE Main paper 2 answer key?

Go to the official website of the JEE Main 2020 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, search for a link that reads as, “JEE (Main) Paper 2 (B. Arch /B Planning)- April / September 2020 ANSWER KEYS JEE Main” under the current events section and click on it.

Download the JEE Main paper 2 answer key for future reference.

Compare the question ID with answer IDs mentioned on the JEE Main paper 2 answer key.

See JEE main paper 2 answer key directly by clicking HERE

JEE Main 2020

JEE Main Paper 2 was conducted on September 1, 2020. As the JEE Main paper 2 answer key is released, the results can be expected anytime soon. JEE Main Paper 1 was also conducted from September 2 to September 7, 2020. The JEE Main result 2020 for paper 1 was announced on September 11, 2020. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the JEE Main 2020 to know about all the latest updates and news related to JEE Main paper 2 result 2020.

