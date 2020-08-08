TN 10th Result 2020: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result To Be Out On August 10 At ‘tnresults.nic.in’

Directorate of Government Examinations under the aegis of Government of Tamil Nadu to declare the results of TN 10th result 2020 on August 10, 2020, that is on Monday, next week.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC result once out will be live on the official website of the Tamil Nadu board. Students registered and appeared for the batch of 2019-2020 can now check how they have performed in the SSLC result 2020 once the results are out on Monday.

Students are urged to check the marks and the names on the provisional mark sheet of TN SSLC result 2020 for any discrepancies for future references.

Tamil Nadu SSLC result to be out on Monday

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result is generally announced around April or during early May. Last year the SSLC result was announced by April 29 which is almost three months before this year’s schedule as the COVID-19 situation greatly affected the examination calendars. SSLC exams for Tamil Nadu students were halfway done when the nationwide lockdown was imposed. The state examination committee later made a call to cancel the exams which were pending.

Tamil Nadu state education minister had taken to Twitter to assure the students that the results of the students will be announced within this week or early next week. The results will be out on the official link that is http://tnresults.nic.in/. Check out his post-

In 2019, out of the total students about 8,92,521 lakh, students cleared the exams. The passing percentage of class 10th students was 95.02% in 2019.

How to check Tamil Nadu results on TN 10th result date?

Copy the link http://tnresults.nic.in/ and paste on the search bar on TN 10th result date. Click enter, you will be redirected to the TN 10th result 2020 homepage. You will see ‘SSLC result 2020’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for TN 10th result 2020. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing the Tamil Nadu SSLC result. Click enter and it will lead to the TN SSLC result 2020. Check for the name and marks on the TN SSLC result 2020. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for TN SSLC result 2020

