TN 10th Result 2020 Is Expected To Be Out Soon; Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Results Online

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations or DGE will be soon announcing the results of Tamil Nadu SSLC, as per latest updates. The TN SSLC results were earlier slated to be announced before July 31 if the evaluation process is complete. However, due to the delay in the evaluation process, the Tamil Nadu SSLC result of 2020 is delayed. The results are however expected to release anytime soon as the Tamil Nadu education board is gearing up for the release of the SSLC results of 2020.
This year over 9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam, which was scheduled between March 27 to April 13. As per the evaluation is concerned, 80 per cent weightage will be given to marks obtained in quarterly and half-yearly examinations, and the remaining 20 percentage weightage will be given to attendance.
ALSO READ| 'Can’t Acquire Jayalalithaa’s Assets': Niece J Deepa Moves Tamil Nadu HC To Challenge Govt
ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu: Beaten Up By Cops, Chennai Painter Succumbs To Injuries After Self-immolation
ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu Government Opposes 3-language Policy Proposed In National Education Policy 2020
The Students can also access the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 by using the app. To know the scores using the app the students will need to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone. Then visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like registration number and Date of Birth and submit details. The class 10th SSLC Results will then appear on the screen.
ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu: Sanitation Worker's Hand Crushed, CM Orders Specialty Treatment
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock