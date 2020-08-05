TN 10th Result 2020 Is Expected To Be Out Soon; Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Results Online

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations or DGE will be soon announcing the results of Tamil Nadu SSLC, as per latest updates. The TN SSLC results were earlier slated to be announced before July 31 if the evaluation process is complete. However, due to the delay in the evaluation process, the Tamil Nadu SSLC result of 2020 is delayed. The results are however expected to release anytime soon as the Tamil Nadu education board is gearing up for the release of the SSLC results of 2020.

This year over 9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam, which was scheduled between March 27 to April 13. As per the evaluation is concerned, 80 per cent weightage will be given to marks obtained in quarterly and half-yearly examinations, and the remaining 20 percentage weightage will be given to attendance.

ALSO READ| 'Can’t Acquire Jayalalithaa’s Assets': Niece J Deepa Moves Tamil Nadu HC To Challenge Govt

TN 10th result 2020; TN SSLC result updates

The results will be available on the official website of the DGE at - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Due to the coronavirus situation across the country, Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2020 would be announced online. Students will be getting their provisional marks through online mode.

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations or the DGE has a mobile application under the name TN SSLC Result App. Students can check the results through the app as well.

ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu: Beaten Up By Cops, Chennai Painter Succumbs To Injuries After Self-immolation

ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu Government Opposes 3-language Policy Proposed In National Education Policy 2020

TN 10th Result 2020 online portal

Copy the link tnresults.nic.in and paste on the web browser's search bar

Click enter, you will be redirected to the TN 10th result 2020 homepage.

You will see 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results' click on it. There will be space to type your credentials.

Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing Tamil Nadu 10th result

Click enter and it will lead to the TN 10th result 2020

Check for the name and marks on the page.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for TN 10th result 2020.

Alternate links to check TN 10th result if the main website is not loading

dge.tn.gov.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

schools9.com

Check TN 10th result aka Tamil Nadu SSLC result online

The Students can also access the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 by using the app. To know the scores using the app the students will need to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone. Then visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like registration number and Date of Birth and submit details. The class 10th SSLC Results will then appear on the screen.

ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu: Sanitation Worker's Hand Crushed, CM Orders Specialty Treatment

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock