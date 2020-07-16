TN 12th Result 2020: Tiruppur Tops The List As 97.12% Students Pass

Tamil Nadu Board declared the results of Class 12 examinations on July 16 and Tiruppur has emerged as the top district with record pass percentage. Out of total students who appeared from the region, 97.12 per cent have passed in the examinations in Tiruppur. It was followed by Erode and Coimbatore with 96.99 per cent and 96.39 per cent respectively. This year over 7.9 lakh students appeared for Class 12 TN Board examinations and 92.3 per cent of them have passed which is a slight increase from that of the previous year that was 91.3 per cent.

Moreover, falling similar criteria as witnessed in other boards, girls outshined boys in Tamil Nadu as well. The pass percentage of girls stood at 94.80 while the overall percentage of boys was 89.41%. This year the students who passed from private schools were slightly higher than that of government schools. 98.7 per cent of students, private passed the TN Board exams while 85.94 per cent of students in government schools passed. The subject wise pass percentage was as follows:

Physics - 95.94%

Chemistry - 95.82%

Biology - 96.14%

Maths - 96.31%

Botany - 93.95%

Zoology - 92.97%

Computer Science - 99.51%

Commerce - 95.65%

Accountancy- 94.8%

How to check Tamil Nadu class 12th result 2020 in 3 steps

Go to the official websites listed by Tamil Nadu government Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) March 2020 Exam Results link or click here Enter the login details as asked and submit. Results will be displayed

