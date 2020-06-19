TN Board Results To Be Out In Third Week Of July; State Education Ministry To Give A Date

Students under Tamil Nadu schools board of class 10th grade, 11th grade and 12th grade can now take a sigh of relief as the Tamil Nadu state education department has announced that the results will be announced soon. Students are urged to keep the admit cards ready as while looking for the results those will be needed. The results will be announced online on the official website of the board. The board result was awaited by over nine lakh students.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, All Students Promoted: Chief Minister's Office

TN Board results to be announced soon

Minister for School Education, K.A Sengottaiyan, took to Twitter to share that the results will be announced in the third week of July. The department is putting the database together, and soon students can find out how they have scored in one of the most important examinations at the school level. The minister has urged students to keep checking the official website for more updates. So far, nothing related to the 2020 TN Board results have been updated on the website. The education minister took to Twitter on Saturday and shared, “The Hon'ble Chief Minister has instructed that the results of the 10th, 11th and 12th-grade exams be passed as fast as possible by the third week of July. In accordance with those instructions, the tasks will be fulfilled.”

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Wishes All The Best To Students Appearing For Rajasthan Board Exams

The state authorities are yet to announce the fixed dates. Over nine lakh students are waiting for the results this year. The TN SSLC exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic that continues to wreak havoc in the country. The nation went on lockdown as declared by the centre. Major education and university activities were on hold. However, Tamil Nadu state authorities were one of the first ones to call off the exams as a preventive measure against the COVID-19.

10th-grade exams were called off earlier

On June 10, 2020, the officials had called off the SSLC 10th grade exams due to the rising numbers of the coronavirus cases in the state. All public school exams were cancelled and the state education minister revealed that students will be promoted. The decision came after several re-scheduling problems occurred that at first exams were to be held in the first week of June, later pushed to the second week until finally cancelled.

Also Read | Mizoram Class-12 Board Exams 2020 To Resume On July 1

Also Read | Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes As Tamil Nadu Government Cancels Board Exams