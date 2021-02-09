IBPS SO Main Result 2020: Scorecard Of Specialist Officer Main Exam Released

IBPS SO Result 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Tuesday released the IBPS SO Main 2020 scorecard on its official website- ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their scorecard online by logging in using their registration number and password. The link to download IBPS SO Main 2020 scorecard will be active till February 28, 2021.

IBPS had conducted the SO prelims exam on December 26 and 27. The main exam for IBPS Specialist Officer recruitment on January 24 and its result was declared on February 4. Now the Institute has uploaded the scores of all candidates on the website.

Also Read| IBPS SO Mains Result 2020 Declared At Ibps.in, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Also Read| IBPS RRB PO Mains Results for Officer Scale- I declared at ibps.in, here's direct link

How to download IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2020:

Visit the official website- ibps.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads 'Click here to view your scores of online main exam for CRP SPL-X

A login page will open

Key in your Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) to log in

Your IBPS SO Main Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Alternatively, click on the direct link to download IBPS SO Main Scorecard

IBPS SO Interview 2020

Candidates who have cleared the IBPS SO Main exam 2020 will have to appear for the interview round. The IBPS SO Interview call letter will be released in the due course of time. According to the official recruitment notification, the interview round will be conducted in the month of February 2021. The full schedule for the interview will be announced soon.

IBPS is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 645 vacancies. The posts include IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. The qualified candidates will be posted in various banks such as Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra.

Also Read| IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 declared at ibps.in, main exam admit card released

Also Read| IBPS Calendar 2021-22 released at ibps.in, check dates of PO, clerk and other exams here