TPSC Result: Shortlisted Candidates Announced For Recruitment Of Sub-Inspector Of Police

TPSC 2020's written examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Police was held on November 24, 2019. It was for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Police (Both men and women) for the unarmed and armed branch that falls under the Home department of Government of Tripura. Based on that, the candidates are provisionally called for the personality test that is scheduled to be held in March 2020. Date of the personality test is not yet announced. Check the list of the roll numbers for TPSC result here.

The candidates are expected to submit their self-attested copies of all the required documents as it was mentioned in the advertisement for the same. They should be submitted to the Reception Counter of Commission’s Secretariat. Also, they should be submitted in the office hours on or before March 2, 2020.

If a candidate fails to submit the documents, the candidature will be summarily rejected. The commission will not be entertaining any application or letter thereafter. Detailed programme and admission certificates of provisionally qualified candidates will be uploaded in the Commission’s official website.

About TPSC

The provision for the constitution of Public Service Commission was first formed under Article 96C of the Government of India Act, 1919. After that in 1923, ‘Lee Commission’ was constituted to formulate the principles or terms and conditions of Public Service Commission. Subsequently, as recommended by the Lee Commission, Federal Public Service Commission was established in India for the very first time, on October 1, 1926. The Commission also recommended that the establishment of Provincial Public Service Commissions should be made.

Tripura was made into a state on January 21, 1972. After that, Tripura Public Service Commission was set up on October 30, 1972, under the provisions of Article 315 of Constitution of India. Sri G.P. Bagchi served as the first Chairman and Sri I. K. Roy was the first Member of the Tripura Public Service Commission. At present, the Commission is located at the old Assembly House of Tripura, at Akhaura Road, Agartala.

