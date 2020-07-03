TBSE 10th Results 2020 Out Now: Know Steps To Check Madhyamik Results Here

Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th standard results are out today. The students who have appeared for the 2019-2020 batch of examinations for the grade can look for their results today on the official website of the state education board. The results will be available on the link tbse.in, tripura.nic.in and schooleducation.tripura.gov.in. The result link will be live now. Over 39,000 students were waiting for the results who can now access it online.

Madhyamik 10th result 2020 all details

The examinations for Tripura board 10th standard students were scheduled from March 3, however, were pushed to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The board later cancelled the examinations in the wake of the pandemic. Not only the standard 10th but standard 12th examinations were also cancelled. Education Minister Ratan Lala Nath had cancelled all the pending examinations between June 5 to June 11 as the coronavirus pandemic did not subside. The state education department then decided to promote the students under the aegis of the Supreme Court, which urged the state government to announce the results in the month of July.

Madhyamik 10th result 2020 exams were cancelled earlier

If not for the cancellation, the papers of 10th standard that is Physical Science and Life Science would have been on June 5 and June 6 respectively. For the students of 12th standard, the examinations for Sanskrit and Statistics were to be held on June 5 followed by Economics on June 6, Psychology on June 8 and the subjects Arabic and Music on June 9. The remaining subjects Geography on June 10 and lastly Home Management and Home Nursing and Nutrition on June 11, which would be the final papers for the class.

TBSE result online getaway details

Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for the TBSE result will have to log in to the websites of the state education department to view the results. Follow the link- tbse.in, tripura.nic.in and schooleducation.tripura.gov.in. Students have to keep hall tickets or admit cards handy.

Here are steps to access TBSE result

Copy any of the links above and paste on the search bar.

Click enter.

You will see and TBSE result and click on it.

Enter the roll number or the seat number, roll number, and date of birth on the text bar.

Click enter.

Check for the name and results.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

Students can call on the following numbers to access the results as well. Add the initial region code 0381 and followed by the number.

2413946

2410048

2410049

2410053

2410173

2410174

2410176

2380566

