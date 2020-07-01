UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 Out Now! Check Out Steps To Download The Result

Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board has announced the results of UP Madarsa Board result 2020 today. Students can access the results online. The link for the same is https://madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in/. As per the latest developments, the results for the UP Madrasa board was announced by 1 pm. The results were announced by spokesperson of the UP Madarsa Board.

Also Read | UP Board Exams: Bareilly Girl Suffering From Lung Disease Secures 69 Per Cent In Class 10

Up Madarsa Board Result 2020 details

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 was announced online. The passing percentage of 2020 batch saw a slight rise in numbers. The students have given a cumulative performance which is better than 2019, as per the results. Over 1.5 lakh students have received the reports of the performances.

The results for the UP Madarsa board are generally announced in May or early June. However, the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown pushed the assessment and the result declaration by over a month. The UP Madrasa had earlier said that the results will be out on June 30, but unforeseen conditions pushed the announcement to today.

The examinations for the UP Madarsa was scheduled between February 19 to March 5, right before the pandemic pushed the academic calendar by a notch. Over 1.5 lakhs students had registered and were waiting for the results that were finally announced today.

Also Read | UP Board Results: Marksheets To Be Available From July 1, 74.63% Clear Class 12th Exams

UP Board of Madarsa result download details

Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for Up Madarsa Board results will have to log in to the websites of the government to access the results. The getaway for the same is https://madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in/.

Students who have appeared for the 2019-2020 batch of examinations can check the results online. The students will have to select their respective class that is Kalim, Maulvi, Alim, Fazil or Munshi and check the roll number under the same. Students must keep their hall tickets handy.

Also Read | UP Board Results: CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Students As UPMSP Declares Results

Here are steps to access the results-

Copy the link madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in or the above link and paste it on the search bar

Click enter.

You will see and ‘Annual Exam Result 2020’. Click on the same.

Enter the roll number or the seat number, roll number, and date of birth on the text bar.

Click enter.

Check for the name and results.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

Also Read | Kerala SSLC Results Declared: 98.82% Pass Class 10 Exams Amid COVID Scare