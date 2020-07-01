Calicut University Results 2020 For M.Sc, BTech, B.A Courses Announced; Read Details

India is still grappling with the coronavirus cases in the country. The situation has disrupted the academic calendar of schools and colleges. However, Kerala is one state where the cases are limited and the state has managed to ease down lockdown in parts. Due to this, varsities across the state are trying to bring the academic calendar back on track. Calicut University as well announced the results of a few of its courses. The students can check the results on the official link of the university. The link for the same is here http://results.uoc.ac.in/. Read on more about Calicut University's latest developments.

Also Read | Kerala: Visually Impaired Student Gives SSLC Exam, Scores A Plus In All Subjects

Calicut University Results 2020 for M.Sc, BTech, B.A announced; check it out

Fourth Semester examination results of B.Tech regular for the 2014 scheme.

Fourth Semester examination results of B.Tech improvement for the 2014 scheme.

Fourth Semester examination results of B.Tech supplementary for the 2014 scheme.

Fourth Semester examination results of B.Tech part-time for 2009 scheme.

Fourth Semester examination results of B.Tech supplementary for the 2009 scheme.

Important notice for students after Calicut University 2020

According to the official notification of Calicut University, students must score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and the aggregate of the internals and the external examinations should be 40% to pass in each subject. Then only the student can pass in the semester.

The provisional list has been updated on the official website of the university. Follow the link- http://results.uoc.ac.in/ to check the results of the courses that the student is affiliated with. There will be a draft mark list available with the university web site.

Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation and scrutiny can get in contact with the head of the department of the affiliated colleges.

Students of the university will have to start filling the provisional forms for the next semester examinations.

Also Read | Calicut University To Conduct Exam For UG's Fourth Semester And More Updates

More about Calicut University

Calicut University is a public university which has several colleges under its affiliation. The headquarter of Calicut University is in Thenjipalam in Malappuram district. The university was established in the year 1968. It is the second-largest university in Kerala after the University of Kerala.

Also Read | Calicut University Exam Results Are Out; Here's How To Check Results Online

Also Read | Calicut University MA, B. Arch Results And Latest Notifications And Updates