UPSC Admit Card For Civil Services Prelims 2020 Released; Here's How To Download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 on September 1 on its official website. All Civil Services aspirants who had applied for UPSC CSE prelims 2020 can visit the website and download the admit card for the exam scheduled to be conducted on October 4. Previously, the exam was set to be held in May, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed this year. As per reports, more than 7 lakh candidates sit for the Civil Services Prelims Exams every year.

How to download UPSC CSE 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link given on What’s New section on the home page to download admit card

Read the instructions carefully

After reading the instructions, click yes on the end of the page

Enter the required details

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your UPSC Civil Services prelims admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

In specific instances when the photograph is not clearly visible on the admit card, the candidates would be required to carry two identical photographs, one for each exam session, along with proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driver’s License, Aadhar card along with an undertaking to the examination centre.

UPSC CAPF 2020 registration last date Sept 7

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the registration for candidates to apply for UPSC CAPF post this year. The UPSC CAPF exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit the candidates into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) posts as an Assistant Commandant (AC). The forces which recruit candidates through this CAPF exam are Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The last date to register is September 7 for the exam that is scheduled to be held on December 20. Candidates who do not want to lose their chance in attempting the UPSC exams also have an option to withdraw their application forms between September 14th to 20th.

