TS EAMCET Results 2020 Declared Now! Check Exam Details For COVID Positive Students

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the TS EAMCET 2020 exam results. The state-level entrance exam was held for the fields of engineering, agriculture, and medicine. The TSCHE board held the TS EAMCET 2020 on September 9, 10, 11, and 14 for Engineering stream and on September 28 and 29, 2020 for Agriculture streams. Candidates are requested to visit the official TS EAMCET website at emcet.tsche.ac.in to check their results.

How to check TS EAMCET result 2020?

Kurisheti Ravi Sai Teja was the EAMCET 2019 topper for its engineering entrance exam. Kurisheti had scored 95.48 per cent marks in the exam last year. While in the agriculture and medicine exam, Empati Kushwanth had grabbed the top spot by scoring 97.94 per cent marks. According to the report of The Indian Express, over 1.31 lakh students had appeared for the EAMCET last year.

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on "TS EAMCET result 2020" link that will be available in the homepage after the results are out.

Enter the TS EAMCET 2020 registration number and DOB to login and check your results.

Download the TS EAMCET 2020 results.

The students who scored a minimum of 25% of marks will be declared as passed in the TS EAMCET 2020 exam. However, the final rank of the students would be assigned depending on their intermediate second-year exam as well as EAMCET 2020 marks.

TS EAMCET 2020 exam to be conducted for COVID positive students

Candidates should also remember that the COVID-positive students who could not appear for the exams will get a chance to appear for a special TS EAMCET exam. This refers to the students who were found to be COVID positive between 18 august to 14 September (engineering stream students) only. For this, the candidates need to submit a filled Undertaking form, which is available on TS EAMCET website. They also need to submit a COVID positive report, along with the corresponding COVID negative report. Candidates also need to submit a copy of the hall ticket. These four documents should be added as an attachment and sent to the email id, as mentioned below in the circular.

Image courtesy: TS EAMCET website

TS EAMCET results 2020 updates

According to the TSCHE’s official website, the EAMCET 2020 was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad. The exam was in a computer-based test (CBT) format. There were 160 questions which the student had to answer in 180 minutes. This year around 1.43 lakh candidates had applied for the exam from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions. Where the engineering course examinations commenced on September 9 and was held on the 10th, 11th, and 14th, the exams for agriculture students were held on September 28 and 29 in two shifts as well. The exam was conducted in two shifts across 20 test zones in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock