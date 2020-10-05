BHU UET Result 2020: Results Of Remaining Courses To Be Announced Today After 8 PM

The Banaras Hindu University is all set to announce the BHU UET result 2020 today on October 5, 2020, for the remaining courses. The BHU UET entrance result will be declared online on the official website, bhuonline.in. BHU UET result 2020 download will be made available on the official website after 8 PM today.

The official notice regarding this is displayed on the website of Banaras Hindu University. The BHU UET result 2020 will be declared for various undergraduate courses including the BHU BSC result 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the Undergraduate Entrance Test can go to the official website at bhuonline.in once the BHU UET result 2020 is declared and check their result. For all the people who are curious to know about the BHU UET result 2020 download, here is everything you need to know about it.

BHU UET result 2020 download

The first phase of the BHU UET result 2020 was declared on September 30, 2020. The website in its notice mentioned the remaining courses for which the BHU UET result 2020 will be declared. The notice read as, “Results of B.Com. (Hons.)/B.Com. (Hons.) Financial Market Management(133), B. Sc. (Hons.) Maths Group (181), B. Sc. (Hons.) Bio. Group(182), B.A. LL.B. (Hons)(137) , B. A. (Hons.) Arts/ Social Sciences (101), B Sc. Ag. (Hons.) (135) will be declared on 5th October 2020 after 8 P.M.” The BHU UET examination is conducted for admissions in various undergraduate courses offered by the Banaras Hindu University. The BHU UET examination was held in two phases this year.

The first phase of the examination took place in the last week of August and the second phase of the examination was conducted from September 9, 2020 to September 14, 2020. Those candidates who qualify in the entrance examination become eligible to appear in the counselling round of the process. The counselling round after the BHU UET result 2020 is likely to start from October 10, 2020. The call letters of this round will be issued electronically.

BHU UET entrance result

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Banaras Hindu University at bhuonline.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the BHU online result 2020. The counselling schedule, cut-off marks, the offer of admission, fee payment deadline, hostel allotment, etc. will also be declared on the official website. The university has mentioned that it will not be responsible for a candidate failing to notice such time-bound activities of the admission.

