TS Inter Results 2020: How To Check Inter Results 2020 Online?

The Telangana Inter Results of the year is out now. The officials from the institution released a statement saying that the official results of the State Board of Intermediate Education or the TSBIE have been released. Students will have to follow the official website for learning about the results. Whoever has appeared for the exams will need to have hall ticket number to access the results.

TS Inter results in 2020 to be out today

According to the official website of the State Board of Intermediate Education or the TSBIE, the results of the first-year class students and second-year class students is out now. Reports suggest that out of all the papers, two exams, Geography as well as Modern Language Paper, were delayed after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country and nationwide lockdown was declared. The exams were conducted for the same later on June 3, 2020. The TS Inter results in 2020 could be announced today as the authorities followed the spot evaluation assessment procedure for the papers conducted later. Usually, the results of the examinations are announced in the month of April, this year the results were pushed for almost two months.

The education officials have addressed the media regarding the TS Inter results in 2020 that was out by 3 pm on June 18, 2020. Over nine lakh students were awaiting the results of the exams given in the month of March and June. As per statistics of last year, that is 2019, almost 65% of the appeared students have cleared the exams from the second year and almost 59% cleared from the first year.

TS Inter results in 2020 overview

The passing percentage of the TS Inter results in 2020 students is about 60.1% for the first-year students. For the second year students, the passing percentage is slightly higher than the first year, it is almost 68. % out of over nine lakh students who appeared for the exams. The students can download the e-mark sheets after checking the results.

For students waiting for the results can log in to the website-https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/. To find the Manabadi TS inter results one needs to follow the link and know their hall ticket numbers. Once the education minister announces the result declaration, students can log in and type their hall ticket numbers. Students will also have to download an electronic copy or print the results.

Check out the official TS inter results 2020 page:

