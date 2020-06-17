India-China Faceoff: Telangana Guv, CM KCR Condole Death Of Col Santosh Babu, Other Jawans

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death of Colonel B Santosh Babu, Havildar Palani, and Sepoy Ojha who were martyred in the violent face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley.

The Governor saluted the brave soldiers who gave their lives to the nation and said their sacrifices will always be remembered by the nation.

"The Governor has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family, of Colonel B Santosh Babu, Havildar Palani and Sepoy Ojha who got martyred for our country in a 'violent face-off' with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley on June 15. The entire nation shares the grief of the bereaved families," message from Telangana Governor's Office stated.

READ | India-China Faceoff: Mamata condoles death of jawans, salutes their valour

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also expressed his shock over the death of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who is a resident of Suryapet in Telangana. He conveyed his condolences to Col Santosh's parents, wife and children and declared the state government would support his family by all means. He further directed Minister Jagdeesh Reddy to ensure that the state government's representative should be present at receiving the mortal remains of Col Santosh till the completion of the last rites.

"Colonel Santosh has sacrificed his life for the nation and his sacrifice cannot be valued in any terms," said chief minister.

READ | India-China Faceoff: Chinese mouthpiece silent on casualties; its journalists say 5 dead

20 Indian soldiers martyred

The Indian Army on Tuesday issued an official statement on the violent faceoff that took place on June 15 at the Line of Actual Control. It mentioned that both sides had disengaged at the Galwan area. Moreover, it added that 17 more troops who were critically injured in the line of duty had succumbed to their injuries. This has propelled the number of Indian Army personnel martyred at the LAC to 20.

China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh. While at least 20 Indians soldiers were martyred, 43 casualties including dead and injured have also been reported from the Chinese side, as per chatter accessed by ANI.

During the face-off, the External Affairs Ministry said, both sides suffered casualties and the Chinese side had departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galway valley. The face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh.

READ | US issues first statement on violent face-off between India-China at Galwan valley

READ | Anand Mahindra reacts to India-China face-off; stands 'solidly' with Indian Army

(With agency inputs)