KL Rahul Keeps Him Busy In Coronavirus Self-isolation With Gadgets And Juggling: Watch

The coronavirus has seen major sporting events across the globe cancelled or postponed as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. Team India's ODI series against South Africa was called off, while the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15, forcing many Team India stars into quarantine. Team India star KL Rahul on Thursday, posted a video on his official Instagram account sharing how the KXIP skipper is passing his time at home.

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul keeps himself busy during self-isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many cricket stars into self-isolation. KL Rahul, who will captain Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming IPL 2020, has shared a video on his Instagram account, showcasing how the wicketkeeper is keeping himself busy. The Karnataka batsman can be seen knocking the ball with his bat before proceeding to play on his PlayStation. KL Rahul then proceeds further and can be seen making notes and before the video ends with him reading a book. The Kings XI Punjab star urged fans to stay at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, while he also asked them to put their maks on.

WATCH: How KL Rahul is spending his time in Coronavirus self-isolation

Coronavirus: KL Rahul set to captain Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020

KL Rahul will captain Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming IPL 2020. The Karnataka batsman has been one of the franchise's mainstays since moving to Punjab from Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018. In his two seasons with Punjab, KL Rahul has scored 1,252 runs in just 28 matches. However, fans might have to wait to see the Karnataka man lead the Kings XI outfit after the IPL 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier scheduled for March 29, the IPL 2020 is now scheduled to kick off on April 15 due to the growing cases of coronavirus in India.

