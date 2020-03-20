Lakers Coronavirus: Danny Green Reveals Going Through ‘Uncomfortable’ Coronavirus Test

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the world of NBA as two Lakers players tested positive on Thursday. While the identity of the players was not revealed, multiple media reports said that the Lakers coronavirus test have been conducted on 14 of their current players. Following latest coronavirus test results, Lakers players and staff members have been asked to self-quarantine and closely monitor their health while consulting with their team doctors.

Also Read: Two Lakers Players Test Positive For COVID-19; Team Confirms Both Are Asymptomatic

Lakers coronavirus: Lakers players test positive

The Lakers was the last team to play Brooklyn Nets before the season was suspended. So the 'Lakers players test positive' news is yet another setback for NBA, which is trying to curb the coronavirus issue that has hit the league. The Lakers, in their statement, have said that they appreciated the support of fans, family and friends and wished everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Danny Green Reveals Why LeBron James-Anthony Davis Dynamic Works Wonders For Lakers

Lakers coronavirus: Danny Green Coronavirus test

Following the Lakers coronavirus test, Danny Green joined The Full 48 Podcast to discuss the process of NBA coronavirus testing. While speaking on the podcast, Danny Green said that it is uncomfortable and a lot of guys did not like it. Green also explained that the test is a long “q-tip” that goes “up your nose all the way until it reaches pretty much the back of your throat.

Also Read: Marcus Smart Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19 Through Twitter Video

NBA coronavirus: NBA players with coronavirus

Besides the NBA coronavirus test having recently shown 2 Lakers players becoming victim to the virus, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and three other players tested positive for coronavirus as well. Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus, causing the current NBA season to be suspended. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood also tested positive. The other NBA players with coronavirus are from the Nuggets and 76ers, who have confirmed 1 and 3 cases respectively without confirming if the people are player or staff members.

Also Read: Nuggets Coronavirus Update: One Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19