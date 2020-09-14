UGC NET 2020 Postponed To Avoid Overlap, To Be Conducted From September 24

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the postponement of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) which was scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to September 25. UGC NET aspirants were anxiously waiting for the admit card for the June-September examination but the NTA has now postponed the exam to September 25. The remaining details will be released soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The UGC-NET 2020 Examination will now be held from 24th September onwards. The exact schedule of Subject-wise and Shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently,” reads the official notification.

A few candidates are to appear for the ICAR All India Entrance Examination (AIEE) as well as UGC NET and both exam dates were overlapping. So the NTA decided to postpone UGC NET and suggested candidates to keep checking both the NTA’s official website and UGC NET official website for further updates on the exam and admit card.

NET is conducted for determining the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor Both, in Indian Universities and Colleges. Till June 2018, the CBSE conducted the NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of spread across the country. Since Dec 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.

Exams in several sessions

The exam, earlier scheduled for June, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The examinations are taken in batches due to the high volume of sub-topics for which the candidates appear. The examinations are for disciplines like science, commerce, social sciences, education, sports and so on. According to several media reports, the NTA NET admit card 2020 announcements can be made any day from now. When the NET admit card 2020 will be released, it will be out on the official website.

