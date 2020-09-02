NTA UGC NET Correction Windows Open Until 5pm Today At ‘ugcnet.nta.ac.in’

National Testing Agency or the NTA will be keeping the portal for correction open until today, that is September 2, 2020 for any final correction or changes for NTA UGC NET. The correction window can be accessed with the ID and password availed during the time of registration. Students can check the link ugcnet.nta.nic.in to access the portal.

NTA UGC 2020 corrections window details

The candidates can make the necessary changes to credentials, centres that they have chosen as well as signature and the photographs for NTA UGC NET. UGC NET correction window is open for only those who had applied for the June session of year NTA UGC 2020. The UGC NET correction window will be open today till 5 pm as per the official notification.

If any candidate has missed payment of fees deadline for NTA UGC 2020, then the students can do so until 11.50 pm on September 2 and not after that. Students must know that the payment of fees takes some time on the system and must not wait until the last minute. On the official UGC NET correction window, the steps to correct the form is also mentioned. Take a look at it-

Apply for Online Registration Fill the Online Application Form Upload Scanned Photo & Signature Pay Examination Fee

Candidates received an email as well as a message on their registered number. The message made it clear that the corrections will not be accepted through any mail to UGC NET correction window. Here is what the message read, “Dear UGC-NET JUNE 2020 Candidate, Correction in the Particulars, Choice of Centre Cities, Photograph and Signature in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted up to 05.00 PM and submission of fee (if applicable) up to 11.50 PM of 02.09.2020. The candidate may please note that those candidates who have already sent Emails to NTA also need to make corrections through the official website of NTA only. No correction shall be accepted through Email under any circumstances.NTA Team".

NTA UGC NET correction window to remain open until late today

Log in to the website of NTA UGC NET through the link-ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Look for the bright tab at the bottom of the page of NTA NET under the title ‘Correction in the Application Form UGC-NET June 2020’. Click on it and it will lead you to the UGC NET login page. Another UGC NET correction window will open Enter your credentials that is NTA UGC 2020 registration number and password Then submit the necessary changes to the UGC NET form.

According to the recent notification by NTA, the NTA UGC 2020 exams will happen between September 16-September 25, 2020 despite the COVID-19 threat across the country. In normal conditions, the examinations are held twice a year to shortlist Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both for many Indian Universities and Colleges across the country. The admit card for the examinations is to release soon.

