UGC New Academic Calendar 2020 Released, First Year Classes To Begin From November 1

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently announced that they have revised the academic calendar for universities across India. The UGC new academic calendar 2020 was released by the Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on his official Twitter handle. According to the UGC new academic calendar 2020, classes for UGC undergraduate courses and UGC postgraduate courses will be starting from November 1, 2020. The UGC guidelines have also directed the universities to complete all the formalities of admission process by October 31, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the UGC new academic calendar 2020.

UGC new academic calendar 2020

Union Education Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to his official Twitter handle and made the important announcement. In his tweet, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21.” He also shared the suggested UGC new academic calendar 2020. According to the suggested calendar, the classes for first-year students oof UGC undergraduate courses and UGC postgraduate courses will start from November 1, 2020, and the exams will be held from March 8, 2021, to March 26, 2021. Earlier UGC had advised that the new academic session of 2020-2021 should begin in September. However, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, the UGC calendar has been revised. Here is a look at Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s Twitter and important dates of the suggested UGC new academic calendar 2020.

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's Twitter

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21.



— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 22, 2020

Apart from this announcement of UGC new academic calendar 2020, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also shared details about the fee refund. His tweet read as, “To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees will be made on account of all cancellation of admissions / migration of students, up to 30.11.2020, for this very session as a special case. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites of the UGC and also to check the Twitter account of Union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank for all the latest updates and news related to UGC guidelines and other important details.

Promo Image Credits: Shutterstock