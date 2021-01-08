UGC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Consultant; Pay Scale Till 1 Lakh Per Month

UGC recruitment notification invites candidates interested for the post of Consultant on a contract basis. Candidates can apply for the UGC Recruitment 2021 from on the official UGC website at ugc.ac.in. Candidates should keep in mind that the last date to apply for the consultant vacancies is till January 14. Read on to know more about this latest UGC recruitment 2021 notification.

UGC recruitment 2021 notification for the position of Consultant

Candidates with a Masters degree in Political Science/International Relations from a recognised University/Institute can apply for the consultant posts under the UGC. Candidates with at least 55% aggregate marks and a valid NET score can apply for the post. Candidates with a work experience in either educational policy/administration/ International Relations will be desirable according to the profile requirements mentioned in the notification released by UGC on January 5, 2021. Candidates who have studied abroad or had an experience of working abroad will be preferred for the post of Consultant in International Cooperation. Here are the latest vacancies that are currently in the application process.

Image credits: UGC website

UGC application 2021 details for Consultant vacancy and other UGC latest news

Currently, there are only two vacancies for the post of Consultant (International Relations) under UGC. Interested candidates can submit their filled application via online mode from the official website of UGC at https://www.ugc.ac.in/jobs/. The last date till when the UGC would be accepting applications for Consultant post is by 14 January 2021 till 12 am of midnight. Applications received after that will not be considered for candidature. The recruitment notification was originally released on January 5, 2021.

To apply for the post, use this direct link - Click here

Or Click here

Candidates selected for the positions would get be offered a payscale between Rs 75,000 – Rs 1,00,000 per month (depending on the qualification and experience of the individual candidate).

Image credits: UGC website

Job profile for UGC vacancy 2021 - Consultant (International Cooperation)

The candidates who get selected for Consultant (International Cooperation) posts would be assisting the UGC in promoting global outreach of higher education, in accordance with the newly implemented National Education Policy 2020 that is NEP 2020.

They would provide assistance in academic, research and administrative activities related to the International Collaboration Bureau, in accordance with UGC and other guidelines.

The Consultants would also be handling any other work which is related to the National Education Policy or which are assigned by their competent authority.

Consultant (International Cooperation) would be reporting to the Bureau Head of International Collaboration, India.

