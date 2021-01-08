UGC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Consultant; Pay Scale Till 1 Lakh Per Month

Quick links:
UGC recruitment notification invites candidates interested for the post of Consultant on a contract basis. Candidates can apply for the UGC Recruitment 2021 from on the official UGC website at ugc.ac.in. Candidates should keep in mind that the last date to apply for the consultant vacancies is till January 14. Read on to know more about this latest UGC recruitment 2021 notification.
Candidates with a Masters degree in Political Science/International Relations from a recognised University/Institute can apply for the consultant posts under the UGC. Candidates with at least 55% aggregate marks and a valid NET score can apply for the post. Candidates with a work experience in either educational policy/administration/ International Relations will be desirable according to the profile requirements mentioned in the notification released by UGC on January 5, 2021. Candidates who have studied abroad or had an experience of working abroad will be preferred for the post of Consultant in International Cooperation. Here are the latest vacancies that are currently in the application process.
Currently, there are only two vacancies for the post of Consultant (International Relations) under UGC. Interested candidates can submit their filled application via online mode from the official website of UGC at https://www.ugc.ac.in/jobs/. The last date till when the UGC would be accepting applications for Consultant post is by 14 January 2021 till 12 am of midnight. Applications received after that will not be considered for candidature. The recruitment notification was originally released on January 5, 2021.
