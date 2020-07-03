GK Questions 2020 For July 03 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for July 03, 2020

1. The World Bank has approved how much loan to improve the quality and governance of school education in six Indian states?

$1000 million

$500 million

$1500 million

$750 million

2. Who has launched webinar of India's first 5-day long virtual exhibition and conference, 'Virtual Healthcare and Hygiene Expo 2020' organised by FICCI and supported by Ministry of AYUSH?

Santosh Kumar

Mansukh Mandaviya

Rattan Lal Kataria

Ravi Shankar Prasad

3. The Times Higher Education released THE Young University Rankings 2020 for the universities which are 50 years old or younger. How many Indian Institutes secured their ranks in the top 100?

2

5

1

4

4. Which Indian city become the only city in the country to be included in the world's top-30 startup ecosystem ranking in Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2020 by Startup Genome?

Mumbai

Surat

Bangalore

Delhi

5. The National Research Development Cooperation has signed a technology licensing agreement with which company to manufacture Personal protective equipment Suit named NavRakshak?

Indian Medical Care

Wildcraft

Peter England

Indian Garment Company

6. National Statistics Day is celebrated on which day every year?

26 June

27 June

28 June

29 June

7. Government has notified the new Floating Rate Savings Bonds, 2020 Scheme in place of 7.75% Savings Bonds, 2018. What is the new interest rate?

7.35%

6.15%

6.75%

7.15%

8. India and which country signed the first joint venture hydroelectric project on 29 June 2020?

China

Nepal

Bhutan

Pakistan

9. Who launched a web portal of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan through video conferencing from New Delhi?

Dharmendra Pradhan

Santosh Kumar

Rattan Lal Kataria

Narendra Singh Tomar

10. Who has virtually launched "Nasha Mukt Bharat: Annual Action Plan (2020-21) for 272 Most Affected Districts" to celebrate "International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" On June 26, 2020?

Dharmendra Pradhan

Santosh Kumar

Rattan Lal Kataria

Ravi Shankar Prasad

11. World Bank, an international financial institution, has sanctioned how much fund for "Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement Phase I project" to improve road connectivity in Bangladesh?

$ 750 million

$ 1500 million

$ 250 million

$ 500 million

12. The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till which date for containment of COVID-19 pandemic?

July 25, 2020

July 31, 2020

August 1, 2020

August 31, 2020

13. SOLV, a B2B digital platform for MSMEs, has launched a tailor-made credit card in partnership with which Bank?

Canara Bank

Standard Chartered Bank

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

14. SIDBI has set up which fund to facilitate free onboarding of MSMEs on Trade Receivables Discounting System platform?

Atmanirbhar Crisis Responsive Fund

Swavalamban Crisis Responsive Fund

Local Crisis Responsive Fund

Swaraj Crisis Responsive Fund

15. How many Districts hospitals of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir won the Kayakalap Award for their achievements in the health sector and secured positions in the best hospital category 2019-2020?

6

2

4

5

16. The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs launched the Trifed Digital Platforms, through Video Conference. Who is current Union Minister for Tribal Affairs?

Arjun Munda

Anurag Thakur

Nirmala Sitharaman

V. Sadananda Gowda

17. What is the name of Advanced Torpedo Decoy System that is capable of being fired from all frontline warships, inducted recently by Indian Navy?

Maareech

Shastra

Brahastra

Ravana

18. Which state Panchayati raj department wins 1st prize under e-Panchayat Puraskars 2020 for effective implementation of e-applications, developed by the central government?

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Punjab

19. Arunachal Pradesh state government is to implement Jal Jeevan Mission in the State and aims to provide 100% Functional Household Tap Connections to all the households of the State by which year?

2023

2021

2022

2025

20. Adarsh Police stations scheme will be launched in which state?

Punjab

Haryana

Chhattisgarh

Bihar

21. United Nations International Day of the Tropics is observed annually on which day to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the tropical areas?

29th June

26th June

27th June

28th June

22. The RBI has announced that it is to conduct special "Open Market Operations" on 2 July 2020. RBI's special OMO session will see the simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities of how much worth?

₹.30,000 crore

₹.20,000 crore

₹.5,000 crore

₹.10,000 crore

23. The Government will launch the 4th phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission' from which date?

August 3, 2020

July 31, 2020

August 31, 2020

July 3, 2020

24. Central Government has sanctioned additional funding of how much for the construction of highways by BRO in J&K and Uttarakhand during 2020-21 in the wake of clashes with China in Ladakh?

₹ 1,491 crore

₹ 1,691 crore

₹ 1,591 crore

₹ 1,791 crore

25. Which State Government will be launching 'Kill Corona' campaign with effect from July 1, 2020?

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Punjab

Maharashtra

26. Who has been assigned with additional charge as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh due to the absence of Lalji Tandon, Governor of MP?

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Anandiben Patel

Jagdish Mukhi

Phagu Chauhan

27. Scientists from which Institute have synthesized a novel inorganic-organic hybrid compound that can inhibit breast, lung, and liver cancer cells?

Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Institute of Nano Science & Technology, Mohali

Central Drug Research Institute

28. Which Indian State and the World Bank signed an agreement to help low-income groups to get access to affordable housing?

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Odisha

29. What was the theme of 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit?

Corona Responsive ASEAN

Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN

Active and Responsible ASEAN

Active and Responsive ASEAN

30. PM Modi extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till which month to support migrants and poor labourers?

August 2020

September 2020

November 2020

December 2020

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. The World Bank has approved how much loan to improve the quality and governance of school education in six Indian states?

Answer- $500 million

2. Who has launched webinar of India's first 5-day long virtual exhibition and conference, 'Virtual Healthcare and Hygiene Expo 2020' organised by FICCI and supported by Ministry of AYUSH?

Answer- Mansukh Mandaviya

3. The Times Higher Education released THE Young University Rankings 2020 for the universities which are 50 years old or younger. How many Indian Institutes secured their ranks in the top 100?

Answer- 2

4. Which Indian city become the only city in the country to be included in the world's top-30 startup ecosystem ranking in Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2020 by Startup Genome?

Answer- Bangalore

5. The National Research Development Cooperation has signed a technology licensing agreement with which company to manufacture Personal protective equipment Suit named NavRakshak?

Answer- Indian Garment Company

6. National Statistics Day is celebrated on which day every year?

Answer- 29 June

7. Government has notified the new Floating Rate Savings Bonds, 2020 Scheme in place of 7.75% Savings Bonds, 2018. What is the new interest rate?

Answer- 7.15%

8. India and which country signed the first joint venture hydroelectric project on 29 June 2020?

Answer- Bhutan

9. Who launched a web portal of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan through video conferencing from New Delhi?

Answer- Narendra Singh Tomar

10. Who has virtually launched "Nasha Mukt Bharat: Annual Action Plan (2020-21) for 272 Most Affected Districts" to celebrate "International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" On June 26, 2020?

Answer- Rattan Lal Kataria

11. World Bank, an international financial institution, has sanctioned how much fund for "Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement Phase I project" to improve road connectivity in Bangladesh?

Answer- $ 500 million

12. The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till which date for containment of COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- July 31, 2020

13. SOLV, a B2B digital platform for MSMEs, has launched a tailor-made credit card in partnership with which Bank?

Answer- Standard Chartered Bank

14. SIDBI has set up which fund to facilitate free onboarding of MSMEs on Trade Receivables Discounting System platform?

Answer- Swavalamban Crisis Responsive Fund

15. How many Districts hospitals of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir won the Kayakalap Award for their achievements in the health sector and secured positions in the best hospital category 2019-2020?

Answer- 6

16. The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs launched the Trifed Digital Platforms, through Video Conference. Who is current Union Minister for Tribal Affairs?

Answer- Arjun Munda

17. What is the name of Advanced Torpedo Decoy System that is capable of being fired from all frontline warships, inducted recently by Indian Navy?

Answer- Maareech

18. Which state Panchayati raj department wins 1st prize under e-Panchayat Puraskars 2020 for effective implementation of e-applications, developed by the central government?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

19. Arunachal Pradesh state government is to implement Jal Jeevan Mission in the State and aims to provide 100% Functional Household Tap Connections to all the households of the State by which year?

Answer- 2023

20. Adarsh Police stations scheme will be launched in which state?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

21. United Nations International Day of the Tropics is observed annually on which day to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the tropical areas?

Answer- 29th June

22. The RBI has announced that it is to conduct special "Open Market Operations" on 2 July 2020. RBI's special OMO session will see the simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities of how much worth?

Answer- ₹10,000 crore

23. The Government will launch the 4th phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission' from which date?

Answer- July 3, 2020

24. Central Government has sanctioned additional funding of how much for the construction of highways by BRO in J&K and Uttarakhand during 2020-21 in the wake of clashes with China in Ladakh?

Answer- ₹ 1,691 crore

25. Which State Government will be launching 'Kill Corona' campaign with effect from July 1, 2020?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

26. Who has been assigned with additional charge as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh due to the absence of Lalji Tandon, Governor of MP?

Answer- Anandiben Patel

27. Scientists from which Institute have synthesized a novel inorganic-organic hybrid compound that can inhibit breast, lung, and liver cancer cells?

Answer- Institute of Nano Science & Technology, Mohali

28. Which Indian State and the World Bank signed an agreement to help low-income groups to get access to affordable housing?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

29. What was the theme of 36th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit?

Answer- Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN

30. PM Modi extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till which month to support migrants and poor labourers?

Answer- November 2020

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs